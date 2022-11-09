Henry Cavill loved Arcane so much he stayed up to binge it

Henry Cavill is a busy man. He just put out Netflix movie Enola Holmes 2, and made his return as Superman in the DC movies. But even he finds time for a good binge once in a while, and that’s exactly what he did when he started animated series Arcane.

In an interview on BBC Radio 1, presenter Ali Plumb immediately follows up on his recommendation of Arcane when they’d last spoke. Cavill reveals he’s given it a go, and now he’s hooked. “I’m so glad you told me, and when you said I went home immediately, and I was like ‘Right Natalie, I was told by this guy at work that I should watch Arcane’,” Cavill starts.

“She was like ‘Oh, I’ve heard some good things about it’, and I couldn’t stop watching it,” he recalls. “It got really late, and Natalie was going, ‘Right, we should probably go to bed’, and I was like, ‘No no no, gotta keep on watching’, and she want, ‘OK yeah y’know I’m with you’.”

Cavill goes on to express his thanks for the recommendation, because otherwise he’d probably have missed out. Netflix series come and go very frequently, and it’s easy to miss the hits, even the major ones like Arcane.

Based on the MOBA League of Legends, the animated show follows sisters Vi and Jinx in a period of unrest in the city of Piltover. the show explores and expands the lore of Runeterra, the universe the multiplayer game takes place in.

Created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, the first season was a smash hit in late 2021. Arcane season 2 was greenlit shortly after release, though we still don’t have a window for new episodes. Thankfully we have The Witcher season 3 starring Cavill, and The Witcher: Blood Origin, in the meantime.