A Quiet Place 3 coming in 2025 says John Krasinski

The upcoming horror movie A Quiet Place 3 now has a very tentative and broad release date planned. The movie’s writer and director, John Krasinski, announced the third chapter in the main series will release at some point in 2025, when speaking at a Paramount investor event on February 15, 2022.

Krasinski, who starred in the original A Quiet Place movie back in 2018, and had a brief role in the opening of the second movie, will return to write and direct A Quiet Place 3. Details are pretty sparse at the moment for this instalment in the science fiction movie series, and no firm release date has been mentioned yet, apart from the fact it will arrive in 2025.

You may be disappointed at having to wait another three years for A Quiet Place 3, but it’s important to remember that technically, the third movie in the franchise is actually hitting theatres in 2023, a little later than planned. The spin-off movie will be helmed by Pig director Michael Sarnoski, and will tell a separate story from the same universe as the original movies.

So, we’ll have to wait a while before we get to see Emily Blunt in action again, and it remains to be seen whether Krasinski will show up alongside his real-life wife again. No casting announcements have been made yet, but we may well see Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy return to the A Quiet Place world after his appearance in A Quiet Place 2.

The first A Quiet Place movie was a phenomenal success, introducing us to a world where aliens have invaded and hunt humans based on their detection of sound. The second instalment in the franchise was the first blockbuster movie to hit theatres during the pandemic, and the epic monster movie roared to huge box-office numbers, making it one of the best horror movies of 2021.

The next installment of @quietplacemovie is coming next year & will be directed by Michael Sarnoski. And, #AQuietPlace Part III is coming in 2025. #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/im2R4jPwj5 — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 15, 2022

Krasinski himself is a very busy man, after the success of his alien movie helped him become an established director. His next project will see him reunite with The Office co-star Steve Carrell, and Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, for a movie titled If.