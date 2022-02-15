Deadpool’s rumoured Doctor Strange 2 cameo teased by creator Rob Liefeld

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the upcoming instalment in the MCU, is already blowing the minds of fans around the world. The epic new chapter in Phase 4 of the Marvel machine looks set to open up a whole multiverse of possibilities, including the potential arrival of Deadpool!

We could talk all day about all the rumoured cameos in the Doctor Strange sequel, but one particular fan-favourite character is getting our attention today. Since the merger of Fox and Disney in 2019, we have been wondering if, and when, we would see Deadpool officially show up in the MCU. And, he may be coming sooner than we think if the social media posts of the character’s creator, Rob Liefeld, are anything to go by.

We have so far been treated to a couple of tantalising trailers which appear to hint at some spectacular cameos, and now we have a poster which seems to be riddled with Easter eggs for us to ponder over in the run up to the release of the time travel movie in March. And, eagle-eyed fans reckon they’ve spotted the Merc with a Mouth.

On the new Doctor Strange 2 poster, we see shards of glass scattered around the page, many of which contain reflections of characters and scenes from the movie. One particular piece of glass is causing a lot of fuss though, as many believe a very subtle Deadpool reflection can be seen.

Rob Liefeld, who spawned the crazy comic book character, has done nothing to quash these rumours on social media. As you can see below, his emoji game appears to suggest Marvel has something brewing for Deadpool. Kevin Feige is probably on the phone to Liefeld right now, giving him a stern telling off!

If Deadpool is indeed set to appear in Multiverse of Madness, he could well be joining one of his fellow X-Men characters, as fans are convinced they spotted the beautiful bald head of Professor X himself in the latest Doctor Strange trailer.

As if that wasn’t enough, some fans also think they have potentially witnessed the arrival of the Fantastic Four in the MCU, with the Human Torch rumours flying around, as well as a possible seat in the Marvel Illuminati for Mr. Fantastic.