Steve Carell joins Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski’s new movie

An Office reunion is underway, as Steve Carrell is the latest high-profile name to join John Krasinski‘s next film project If, which he is writing, directing and starring in. The cast already includes Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fiona Shaw. New additions, alongside Carrell, include Loki‘s Cailey Fleming, Minari’s Alan Kim and Watchmen’s Louis Gossett Jr.

Not much is known about the film at this stage, but with the talents of Carrell, Reynolds and Waller-Bridge involved, it sounds as though it will be a comedy. The story is based on Krasinski’s original idea about a child’s journey to rediscover their imagination, so it sounds as though some fantasy elements may be involved.

Carrell is obviously known for starring in The Office as nightmare boss Michael Scott, alongside Krasinski, who was known for his looks-to-camera as Jim. Carrell’s break-through film roles were in comedy movies Anchorman (2004) and The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005). He has also had critically-acclaimed drama movie roles in films such as Little Miss Sunshine, The Big Short, Battle of the Sexes and Foxcatcher (which he was Oscar-nominated for).

Alan S. Kim stole the show in A24’s Minari, as Steven Yeun‘s son. He will next be seen in Latchkey Kids with Eighth Grade’s Elsie Fisher. Cailey Fleming played young Rey in the Star Wars sequels and young Sylvie in Loki. She had a recurring role on The Walking Dead and appeared in action movie Peppermint with Jennifer Garner.

Lou Gossett Jr won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in romance movie An Officer and a Gentleman (1982). His IMDb has over 200 film and TV roles on it and he recently played Will Reeves in HBO’s acclaimed graphic novel adaptation Watchmen.

While we wait for more news about John Krasinski’s If, check out our guides to the best family movies and the best fantasy movies.