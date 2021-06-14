A Quiet Place 2 passes $100 million at the U.S. box office

John Krasinski’s silent but deadly thriller, A Quiet Place Part II, has made box office history, as it breaks records in post Covid ticket sales. In just 15 days, the film reached the $100 million benchmark, and became the first film since the pandemic to claim that successful and profitable milestone.

Cinemas have been having a rough time since the pandemic hit, and even now, ticket sales are being slow to recover. Passing $100 million in the box office normally wouldn’t be newsworthy, but as we slowly come out of our houses, fully vaccinated and Covid free, A Quiet Place Part II’s success marks the revival of theatrical releases, and fun cinema outings for all us film-lovers.

Generating $108 million domestically, and $80 million at the worldwide box office, the Paramount feature has been riding high since its release. Earning an impressive $58 million in its first five days, it seems that even a global virus can’t keep a good horror down. Krasinski’s sequel sees the return of the Abbott family, still living in silence and hiding from all the monsters whose sharp ears make even a tiny cough turn into a life or death situation.

It’s a well-known fact that horror movies usually dominate and take the box office cake, so it’s unsurprising that a spooky film was the first to make a notable splash following Covid. Another post-pandemic horror success story has been the third Conjuring film. Like A Quiet Place Part II, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, has been a goldmine since its May 26 release, generating $24 million on its opening weekend.

With the current trend of blockbusters splitting their releases between cinemas and streaming services, the success of the Emily Blunt led sequel comes as a relief for all theatre-goers. The film was the first feature to play exclusively in cinemas following the months of lockdowns, and proves that there is still hope for the big screen yet. However, after 45 days in cinemas, A Quiet Place Part II is scheduled for a new home, and will become available on the new streaming service Paramount Plus.

