A Quiet Place spin-off gains director of Nicolas Cage’s Pig

After it was revealed in October that Jeff Nichols had exited the next installment of horror franchise A Quiet Place, it now may have found a new director – Michael Sarnoski – the director of critically-acclaimed indie drama Pig, starring Nicolas Cage. Deadline are reporting that Sarnoski is in negotiations to helm the as-yet untitled horror movie.

The first A Quiet Place was co-written and directed by John Krasinski, based on a story by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck. It’s set in a post-apocalyptic world, overrun by aliens who are extremely sensitive to sound. It was a surprise hit, with a global box office of $350 million.

Its sequel, A Quiet Place Part II ended up being the first theatrical-only release of the pandemic era when it came out at the end of May 2021. It would go on to make nearly 300 million at the box office worldwide, giving some hope to those invested in the future of cinemas.

While Pig is just a small, independent film, it has gained attention due to Nicolas Cage’s subtle, under-stated performance. He is now in the awards conversation and was part of The Hollywood Reporter roundtable discussion recently, alongside other hopefuls such as Andrew Garfield and Peter Dinklage.

The Quiet Place spin-off is said to be based on an idea by John Krasinski, who directed the first two films, but neither he nor star Emily Blunt are likely to appear in it. Fans will be keen to see more of Millicent Simmonds, a break-out star of the two films.

Sarnoski has become a hot property following the critical acclaim for Pig, which won the National Board of Review award for best directorial debut and was nominated for Best Feature at the Gotham Awards.

If you’re a fan of A Quiet Place, you might be interested in our guide the best science fiction movies.