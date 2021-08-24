Peaky Blinders season 6 release date, trailer, and more

Peaky Blinders is coming back as the Shelby family gathers once more for the final season of the cult crime saga. Over the last five seasons, we’ve witnessed many powerful moments from iconic speeches to breathtaking fight scenes to the strong, influential women that thread their way through the story.

But, as we return to Birmingham for Peaky Blinders season six, there’s a lot of unanswered questions, not helped by the fact that a global pandemic made us wait that little bit longer. The season five finale was a little over two years ago now and left viewers shocked as we witnessed the unravelling of Tommy Shelby’s usual triumphant conclusion, calm manner, and trustworthy friendships.

Luckily, we don’t think we’ll have too much longer to wait now for Peaky Blinders season six. We’ve put together everything we can find about when we can expect it, what might happen in the new season, who will be in it, and life for the Peaky Blinders past these final episodes. A little hint: it’s not over yet.

When is the Peaky Blinders season 6 release date?

We know that season six is coming – we just don’t quite know when. Like many productions, Peaky Blinders fell to the mercy of the pandemic as shooting was shut down and rescheduled.

Fortunately, filming did resume in January 2021 and on the 28th May 2021, the team posted online that the production had finally and officially wrapped and has moved to post-production.

It’s a wrap! Huge thanks to the cast and crew of #PeakyBlinders season 6. You’ve given this one everything. And it's going to be epic… 📷 @RobertViglasky pic.twitter.com/9QGfWcd2uJ — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) May 28, 2021

When it comes to an official release date, we have a hint from director Anthony Byrne.

During an interview with Digital Spy, Anthony kindly addressed speculation around a potential date: “If we did start shooting in January (2021), we wouldn’t finish until May or June and then it’s another six months of editing.”

Well, they did start shooting in January, and filming did indeed wrap at the end of May. So, if we do some quick math, six months from then gives us a late November release date.

It’s not a lot to go on, but it doesn’t feel too hubristic to say there’s a chance that we’ll be seeing the Shelby’s in late 2021, perhaps early 2022.

The series graduated from BBC Two to BBC One last season, and it’ll carry on the same way this time around. Plus, it will also show up globally on Netflix at a later date.

Where is the Peaky Blinders season 6 trailer?

Unfortunately, we haven’t got a Peaky Blinders season six trailer to share with you just yet. So far, we’ve only been treated to a couple of behind-the-scenes images of Cillian Murphy back in full Tommy get up.

Behind the scenes with Cillian Murphy on #PeakyBlinders series 6 📷 Anthony Byrne pic.twitter.com/O7pj9nfiRF — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) March 12, 2021

We know that might not be enough to keep you interested, and you’re sitting there thinking, “When are we going to see a trailer? I miss Tommy ******* Shelby.” Well, we’ve got our calendars out again for this one.

As far as season five went, the official trailer came out just under a month before the show’s release. And for season four around a month and a half. So, if we’re speculating that season six might come out by the end of 2021 or early 2022, we might have a little winter teaser trailer treat.

What will Be the Peaky Blinders season 6 plot?

The Peaky Blinders season five finale (spoiler alert) ended on an almighty cliffhanger. Viewers watched as Tommy held a gun to his head while seemingly spiralling as he stared down both his dead wife, Grace and the black horse. Throughout the season, leading up to this moment, Tommy is met with various apparitions of Grace and suffers from acute insomnia, which still remains unresolved.

We also know that Tommy’s now the deputy leader of the British Union of Fascists, he tried and failed to assassinate Oswald Mosley, aka Sam Claflin, and Michael Gray has his sights set on taking over the Peaky Blinders and taking them to America. And with those three plot points alone, viewers have many unanswered questions that will hopefully resolve in season six.

So, what’s next for the Shelby Company? “It picks up directly [where it left off], so the very first image you will see will be back in that field, Tommy, with a gun to his head,” Anthony Byrne, series director, told Digital Spy. “Then, we will move on from there. We resolve that amazing moment… it’s great.”

We also know the first episode’s title is, ‘Black Day’, as Anthony shared the front page of the script on Instagram.

And, during an interview with Deadline, creator Steven Knight said that he wanted the season to end at the beginning of World War II, representing the people between the wars, as season one picked up after WWI.

Who is in the Peaky Blinders season 6 cast?

Peaky Blinders season 6 will see the return of a fair few familiar faces:

Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby

Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby

Sam Claflin as Oswald Mosley

Anya Taylor-Joy as Gina Gray

Finn Cole as Michael Gray

Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne

Natasha O’Keeffe as Lizzie Shelby

Harry Kirton as Finn Shelby

Packy Lee as Johnny Dogs

Daryl McCormack as Isaiah

Emmett J Scanlan as Billy Grade

Sadly, Helen McCrory, aka the infamous Polly Gray, passed away in April 2021. The Peaky Blinders team wrote a beautiful tribute to her on Instagram: “Helen’s performance as Polly Gray was inspirational, joyous, transgressive, hilarious and incredibly moving. As a person, she was off-the-scale charismatic and deeply caring. We feel so privileged to have worked with her over the last decade.”

It is not clear whether Helen had filmed any scenes prior to her passing, and this has not been addressed by the BBC or the Peaky Blinders crew.

There will, of course, be some new cast members joining the ranks:

Stephen Graham (Line of Duty)

James Frecheville (Animal Kingdom)

Amber Anderson (Black Mirror)

Conrad Khan (Black Mirror)

It is currently undetermined whether we will see a return of Tom Hardy’s Alfie Solomons as he made a shocking return in the season 5 finale after being presumed dead.

What’s next for Peaky Blinders?

In an exclusive interview with Deadline, creator Steven Knight revealed that there’s definitely more to come: “Covid changed our plans. But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen.”

Previous rumours were around a season 7, but with the pandemic throwing the production schedule out the window, it appears thoughts have changed.

And, during an interview for the official site, Steven also revealed that there’s an idea he’s had for Tommy that he’s never quite got round to putting into the show. “I’ve written a couple of scenes which we’ve never shot of Tommy trying to go to a psychiatrist,” he explains, “which I think are interesting. I might bring them back.”

Whether we’ll see that once the film comes around, we’ll have to wait and see, but for now, we’ll be waiting for our peek inside the Shelby Company Ltd. for season six.