The Office showrunner shares awkward cut scene from Jim and Pam’s wedding

Whether you prefer the UK version or not, most people would agree that the US version of The Office is not only one of the funniest shows ever to grace the small screen, but is actually a strong contender for one of the best TV series of all time. However, one of the show’s most famous episodes could have got a whole lot more cringeworthy if the series’ creators hadn’t cut a particular scene.

After the incredible success of Ricky Gervais‘ original idea here in the UK, the TV series made its way across the Atlantic for an American version. This could have gone horribly wrong, as many comedy series often do when they attempt to translate for a very different audience. But, The Office was certainly an exception to the rule.

The show is renowned for its very intentionally awkward moments, mainly thanks to Michael Scott‘s lack of social awareness. However, an especially awkward scene was apparently cut from the episode where Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) finally tie the knot, according to showrunner Greg Daniels.

While appearing recently on an episode of the Office Ladies podcast, a podcast hosted by Fischer and The Office co-star Angela Kinsey, Daniels revealed an absolutely wild scene that they ended up cutting from the episode.

If this particular episode wasn’t already embarrassing enough for everyone involved, albeit in a typically endearing way that we come to expect from The Office, it could have easily got a lot worse. Apparently, the original plan was to have Pam’s ex-fiancé, Roy, return and try to stop the wedding.

Sounds harmless enough, right? Well, how about if Roy turned up on horseback? Daniels explains the show’s creators were trying to “balance how much comedy to put in and how much joy”, and it’s safe to say they made the right decision not to go ahead with this idea.

Thankfully, the episode ended up with zero horses, after many of the cast voiced their concerns that the “emotional balance of the episode was off”, and what ultimately made it to the screen was a rather touching moment for the show’s lovebirds, with just the right amount of humour.

You can watch every episode of The Office on streaming service Netflix right now.