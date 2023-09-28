Yellowstone just doubled its fanbase overnight

We absolutely love Yellowstone here at The Digital Fix, but even we can’t quite comprehend the insane levels of popularity the TV show has attracted since it debuted back in 2018. Now, the series is reaching new heights, and it just found more than three million new fans in the blink of an eye.

If you ask us, Yellowstone is the best TV series around right now. We may be desperately waiting for Yellowstone season 5 part 2 to arrive on our screens, as the battle between Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner wages on, but that doesn’t mean the show has lost any of its appeal.

In fact, more and more people are tuning in to see what the Yellowstone cast are up to right now, thanks to CBS giving the best Western TV show a new home in the US. And, according to Variety, the Yellowstone fanbase is growing rapidly.

When the joys of the Yellowstone timeline reached CBS viewers, the show pulled in 6.6 million viewers for its first season. Of that figure, around 3.3 million had never even seen the show before. Everyone knew Yellowstone was big, but that is a truly astronomical growth in fans.

We can’t imagine having never seen the best Yellowstone episodes before, but we’re quite envious of those who are catching the best drama series for the first time and learning all about John Dutton, Beth Dutton, Rip Wheeler, and the rest of the gang.

It may be a huge success, and is among the very best Taylor Sheridan TV series and movies, but we are a little worried about the future of Yellowstone, at least the main storyline, anyway. With Kevin Costner leaving Yellowstone, we simply don’t know where the story will go now, or if it will ever be concluded properly.

What happens if Taylor Sheridan can’t bring Costner back? Well, we have some ideas about that, but there’s also the Yellowstone 6666 release date and the Yellowstone 1923 season 2 release date to look forward to. So, fear not, if you are just starting to love the best Yellowstone characters, you’ll likely see them again somewhere.

