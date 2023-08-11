What channel is Yellowstone on? These days, you’d expect to catch anything on some of the biggest streamers. But for those who like a weekly release, you may wish to watch episodes on the small screen as and when they come.

Yellowstone is one of the biggest and best TV series of recent years. Combining Western movie sensibilities with the best drama series tropes, the Yellowstone timeline has been providing thrills, explosive characters, and intensely unpredictable plots since day one.

If you want to know where Yellowstone lives, we’ve got you covered. As well as the Yellowstone channel, you can also find out how to stream online and where else you can watch the series with our guide below.

What channel is Yellowstone on?

Yellowstone is currently on a season break, but when it returns, you’ll be able to watch it on the Paramount Network on your television and online.

If you have the right cable subscription, you can watch Yellowstone on the Paramount Network channel or catch-up On Demand at a later point.

Due to the 2023 Writers Strike and Actors Strike, CBS recently acquired the rights to several drama series, including Yellowstone. That means that when their fall schedule begins in September 2023, you can watch Yellowstone on CBS from season 1 every Sunday night at 8pm ET.

Strangely, the flagship Yellowstone series isn’t available to stream on Paramount Plus in the US, so you’ll have to watch it on the Paramount Network website or stream on a paid Peacock subscription. You can also buy by episode or season on Prime Video. If you’re in the UK or Canada, then you can stream the entire Yellowstone series on Paramount Plus. Confusing, we know.

When the Yellowstone season 5 part 2 release date hits, it will be released weekly on the Paramount Network, and will become available On Demand shortly thereafter. You can also catch up with the rest of the Yellowstone lore, including the spin-off series 1883 and 1923, on Paramount Plus now.

