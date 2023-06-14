Now we’ve got bad news about Yellowstone season 5 part 2

Yellowstone is nearing its end, with Yellowstone season 5 part 2 set to hit our small screens on November 2023. But before you start marking your calendars for the big Yellowstone finale, folks, we have some bad news that may affect the expected timeframe.

According to Yellowstone cast member Wes Bentley, production on the upcoming entry in the Western show isn’t going smoothly. In fact, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 44-year-old star revealed that currently, the cast haven’t been given any start date. That is right, even though Yellowstone season 5 part 2 is scheduled to release in a few months’ time, Bentley and his colleagues don’t know when they will be back on set.

“I truly don’t have a clue where it’s going,” the actor shared when asked about scripts for the TV series as well. “I haven’t seen or heard anything.”

This Yellowstone update comes out after fans recently learned that its spin-off, 1923 season 2, has been delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing 2023 Writers Strike. It is a bit worrying, and I’m sure that a few of us are concerned that our favorite Paramount Plus show will be delayed again.

However, for now, Yellowstone season 5 part 2 is still scheduled to hit the streaming service Paramount Plus in November this year. We will be sure to keep you posted as soon as any updates head our way.

