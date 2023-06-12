Sorry Yellowstone fans, but we’ve got bad news about 1923 season 2

Yellowstone fans — or as I like to call them, the Yellowstoners — have had a rough time as of late. Not only did Kevin Costner announce his departure from the hit TV series, but now its spin-off, Yellowstone 1923, is set to face some delays too.

Season 2 of the Paramount Plus show was meant to have started filming by June 5, according to NBC Montana. However, the ongoing 2023 Writers Strike means that production on Harrison Ford-fronted series is now delayed indefinitely. This is because while scripts are completed, it’s normal for rewrites to occur during the shooting process.

Although the drama series, which also counts Helen Mirren among its cast, was originally envisioned as a one-season story, Sheridan ended up extending it enough to warrant a second season. But 1923 cast member Brandon Sklenar told The Hollywood Reporter that he doesn’t see the story expanding beyond season 2.

“I think of it as one piece — there’s just a split in the middle, but it’s all one piece,” he explained. The indefinite production delay will no doubt push back the Yellowstone 1923 season 2 release date, but have no fear — you’re not breaking up with Yellowstone just yet. The Yellowstone season 5 part 2 release date is slated to be sometime in November, so no matter what, you can still end this year on a Dutton-filled high.