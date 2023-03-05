These two 1923 characters will be the new Jacob and Cara Dutton

The dust is settling on 1923 season 1. The prequel to Yellowstone introduced new members to the Yellowstone cast, with many of them related to the Duttons. As the anxious wait for the 1923 season 2 release date begins, the actors in the 1923 cast have been reflecting on their roles in the TV series, and looking ahead to the future.

1923 introduces Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob Dutton and Cara Dutton, who are the current custodians of the Yellowstone ranch. But the actor behind another of the Duttons reckons that he’s in pole position to become the next Jacob as one of TV’s best Westerns continues.

Darren Mann plays youngest family member Jack Dutton in 1923 season 1 and has been opening up about his character’s future. As has become commonplace among the cast members, he made it clear to Insider he has no knowledge of creator Taylor Sheridan’s plans.

Asked about the future, he said: “I’m gonna give you the version in my head: I would love to see Jack take over, I’d love to see Jack be the man, and I’d like to see things turn out good for the Yellowstone.”

1923 season 1 concluded with tragedy for Jack and his wife Elizabeth, when she suffered a miscarriage and the couple lost their unborn child in devastating scenes. But Mann said their marriage is stronger than ever, and the Yellowstone is key in their future.

He added: “Maybe Jack and Elizabeth are going to become like the new Jacob and Cara. He and Elizabeth, they love the Yellowstone more than anybody. He loves being a cowboy, he loves taking care of his family and you know, he doesn’t want to let that go and he’ll do anything he can to protect that.”

