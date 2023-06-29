The Witcher season 3 reviews tease another Netflix triumph

With The Witcher season 3 release date finally hitting our Netflix screens today, we can celebrate the return of one of our favorite TV series of the past few years. The Witcher, which follows the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, has captured the attention of loyal fans since the fantasy series first debuted in 2019.

Season 3 marks Henry Cavill‘s last turn as Geralt in the Netflix series, as he’ll soon be replaced by Liam Hemsworth. Though this news didn’t exactly inspire confidence in most fans, at least we know that Cavill’s final season of The Witcher is already starting to see good returns in opinion and critiques.

The third series is already sitting at a lofty 92% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing. No doubt the scales will even out slightly as more and more reviews come in, but it’s definitely a strong start to the thriller series‘ season premiere.

Generally, praise seems to be floating toward the chemistry of the cast and, in particular, Cavill’s portrayal of Geralt. Many reviews make mention of how the show might dip in quality once he makes his departure, but only time will tell how that’s due to turn out.

Empire‘s Amon Warmann describes it as the “tightest, most action-packed season of The Witcher yet,” while The A.V. Club‘s Jen Lennon says that the fight scenes are as “beautiful and gruesome as they’ve ever been.” But it’s not high flying all the way, since some reviews, like one from IGN, says that the third season “makes the series’ monster-slaying fun feel like work.”

Luckily, you don’t need to venture too far to get a solid opinion on the new series, since The Digital Fix’s James Osborne has got it all sorted with his The Witcher season 3 volume 1 review.

