What is the Wild Hunt in The Witcher season 3?

What is the Wild Hunt in The Witcher, and why does it want Ciri? Minor spoilers follow for The Witcher season 3.

The Witcher’s newest season is finally on Netflix, after a year and a half of waiting. As Henry Cavill’s final outing at Geralt of Rivia, it’s a must-watch for fans of the show before the actor bows out. There’s also plenty of moments for fans of the books and games to enjoy, though it sticks to the pattern of being a loose adaptation, just like previous seasons.

One moment in particular which will get fans excited is getting to see the Wild Hunt in The Witcher season 3.

What is the Wild Hunt?

The Wild Hunt is believed to be a group of specters mounted on undead horses, who can be seen riding across the sky as a sign of oncoming war.

However, rather than spirits or wraiths, the Wild Hunt is actually a group of Aen Elle from another world. The Wild Hunt’s appearance was similar to that of wraiths because of their skeletal armor and spectral projections. Using gateways and portals the Wild Hunt traveled to other worlds, including that of the Continent, in search of slaves which could be brought back to Tir ná Lia.

Why is the Wild Hunt coming for Ciri?

The Wild Hunt is searching for Ciri after seeing her in the season 2 finale, after they saw her when she was transported to another world. They are tracking her down because of her special Elder Blood, rather than to make her a slave.

Toward the end of The Witcher season 3 volume 1, we see the Wild Hunt getting close to capturing Ciri before Geralt successfully intervenes to protect her. However, they will no doubt be back for another try.

