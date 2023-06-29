Is Jaskier gay in The Witcher? Minor spoilers follow for The Witcher season 3.

After a short hiatus, interrupted by the prequel series Blood Origin, the new season of The Witcher has arrived on Netflix. That means more Geralt, more Yennefer, more Ciri and – most excitingly – more Jaskier. He’s a fan favorite, and for good reason; Jaskier is hilarious and charming, and one of the best The Witcher characters around.

In previous seasons we’ve seen Jaskier romance and seduce his way around the Continent. Now, in The Witcher season 3, there’s a slight difference. Is Jaskier gay?

Is Jaskier gay in The Witcher season 3?

Jaskier isn’t gay, but he is portrayed as bisexual in The Witcher season 3 as we get to witness the humble bard seducing and falling for Prince Radovid.

This is a departure from what we’ve seen before with the character, but it’s a good step forward for a series which has generally been a strong example of inclusion and diversity – something often quite rare within the fantasy genre.

The reveal of Jaskier’s sexuality (though, nicely, it isn’t treated as a reveal) makes him the first explicitly LGBTQ+ character on The Witcher series. That’s cool.

Is Jaskier in love with Prince Radovid?

Initially, it seemed as though Jaskier’s romance with Radovid was affected so that he would be in a better position to manipulate the prince. However, as the pair spent more time together, it seems that Jaskier has genuinely fallen for the prince.

Because this is something that isn’t depicted in the books, from which The Witcher is adapted, it’s completely unclear how the rest of this burgeoning relationship will play out.

The Witcher: season 3 volume 1 releases globally on Netflix on 29th June and volume 2 on 27th July. Read our The Witcher season 3 volume 1 review.