The Witcher season 3 release date – when is Geralt of Rivia back on Netflix?

Toss a coin to your streaming service because The Witcher season 3 is in the works over at Netflix! That’s right, Henry Cavill will grunt his way across your screens again as monster slayer-extraordinaire, Geralt of Rivia, in another action-packed season of the beloved fantasy series. Season 2 of the Netflix series sees Geralt take Ciri (Freya Allan) to the Witcher stronghold, Kaer Morhen, to protect her from the various kingdoms who want to use her power for their own gain.

But by the time the final episode wrapped things up, it teases a new apocalyptic threat that Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) will have to face in the future. See? It’s not all grisly battles and terrifying monsters; there’s some world-saving in there too. There’s something for everyone! Well, maybe not everyone… It can get pretty bloody at times.

But since Henry Cavill is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood at the moment, you’re probably wondering when The Witcher Season 3 will arrive on Netflix. Well, luckily for you, we’ve scoured Kaer Morhen, Nilfgaard, and the Northern Kingdoms for the latest information about Geralt’s next adventure.

The Witcher Season 3 release date: When is The Witcher Season 3 out?

Unfortunately, The Witcher Season 3 doesn’t have a concrete release date at the moment, this is largely because Season 2 arrived in December 2021 and Netflix won’t know when to put it out until production has finished.

Thankfully, Netflix confirmed in September 2021 that Season 3 is coming so at least the tantalizing Season 2 ending will actually lead somewhere. The streaming service is notoriously brutal with ending shows before they’ve finished telling their story (like The OA) so the company is clearly confident in The Witcher.

The other good news is that pre-production is already underway on the next batch of episodes, and showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich recently told TechRadar that the Season 3 scripts are almost finished. “We’re almost done with the scripting phase, and it’s amazing.” This corroborates the previous news that The Witcher Season 3 will start filming in early 2022 – which suggests it’ll arrive on Netflix at some point in 2023.

That wasn’t the only thing Hissrich revealed, as the showrunner also teased “I’m really thrilled with how the season is shaping up because it’s based on my favourite book in the saga, which is The Time of Contempt.” Interesting, because that brings us onto the next question…

The Witcher Season 3 plot: What’s the plot of The Witcher Season 3?

Well, the ending of The Witcher Season 2 sees Geralt finally free Ciri from Voleth Meir (Ania Marson) before the Wild Hunt tries to snatch her up for themselves. They’re also known as the Wraiths of Mörhogg, and they hail from another dimension, searching for slaves to bring back to their homeworld.

Now that they’re aware of Ciri’s existence, they’re another group of people in the Continent who want to catch her. But the cliffhanger also revealed that the Nilfgaardian Emperor Emhyr is actually Ciri’s father, Duny. You know, the hedgehog man from Season 1…

But what happens in The Time of Contempt? Well, it mainly follows what happens when Yennefer takes Ciri to Aretuza (the magical academy on Thanedd Island) so she can get a better grip on her abilities. She’s already had some Witcher training at Kaer Morhen, so it’s time she gets her Mage on. The book also pushes the Continent into all-out warfare between Nilfgaard, and all the other kingdoms. Oh, dear.

Obviously, The Witcher Season 3 will probably cherry-pick certain plot points and moments from The Time of Contempt just to fit in with its ongoing continuity, but it’s great to see Hissrich is pulling directly from the source material.

The Witcher Season 3 trailer: Does The Witcher Season 3 have a trailer?

Surprise surprise, The Witcher Season 3 doesn’t have a trailer at the moment, and it’ll be quite some time before Netflix releases the first look at the next season since it hasn’t even started filming yet. It’s highly likely that the first footage will arrive in the back half of 2022 once production has finished.

Filming should go a little smoother this time around since Season 2 faced several major disruptions thanks to the dreaded C-word. And no, we’re not talking about the monstrous Chernobog. But don’t worry, when The Witcher Season 2 arrived on Netflix in December 2021 it also delivered the first trailer for spin-off series The Witcher: Blood Origin as the finale’s post-credits scene.

It takes place 1200 years before Geralt was even a baby monster-slayer, and reveals how the elves fell from their seat of power after the Conjunction of the Spheres. That’s basically the event where different dimensions all crashed into one – creating the harsh world of the Continent.

Blood Origin will explain why the Conjunction of Spheres happened in the first place, and it’ll even reveal how Witchers were first made. So at least there’s more monster madness to watch to keep you going until The Witcher Season 3 eventually arrives on our screens.

The Witcher Season 3 cast: Who is in The Witcher Season 3?

So, who’s coming back for The Witcher Season 3? Well, Henry Cavill will be back again as Geralt of Rivia – which is hardly surprising since he’s clearly a huge fan of the books by Andrzej Sapkowski and the games from CD Projekt Red.

He’ll also be joined by Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg and Freya Allan as Ciri. It also seems likely that Joey Batey will return as the lovable bard, Jaskier – so let’s hope for more fun tunes from everyone’s favourite bard. And hopefully Kim Bodnia will reprise his role as Geralt’s mentor/father figure Vesemir, since the resilient fighter also survives the events of Season 2.

Although most of the Witchers won’t come back since a number of them were killed by Voleth Meir who was inhabiting Ciri’s body for a brief time. Speaking of Ciri, since the Season 2 cliffhanger revealed Emperor Emhyr as her father, it’s a safe bet that Bart Edwards will get a much bigger role in Season 3.

Maybe we’re being optimistic, but it’s probable that MyAnna Buring, Media Simson, and Mahesh Jadu will come back to play Tissaia, Francesca, and Vilgefortz respectively. Hopefully, Graham McTavish’s sneaky Sigismund Dijkstra will also get more of the spotlight in future episodes, because he’s only just getting started with his schemes in Season 2.

Remember, Netflix brought on a much bigger cast for Season 2, so who knows which other fresh faces will make their way to the Continent for The Witcher Season 3.

That's everything we know on what's coming for The Witcher