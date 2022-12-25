Who is the first Witcher, and are they in The Witcher Blood Origin? This article contains spoilers for The Witcher Blood Origin. The new prequel to the Netflix series The Witcher has finally arrived. The Witcher Blood Origin tells the story of the continent over 1000 years before the adventures of Geralt and his companions.

It shows the continent in an era previously unseen on screen, where elves ruled supreme and before monsters first appeared. Within that context, the new fantasy series follows a group of seven fighters on a quest for revenge and redemption. It’s bloody and brutal, and packed full of action and excitement.

If that wasn’t enough, The Witcher Blood Origin also gets into the backstory of the Witchers themselves. It’s a crucial plot point, which becomes central to the conclusion of the story. But who is the first Witcher in The Witcher Blood Origin?

The Witcher Blood Origin: who is the first Witcher?

The Witcher Blood Origin brings the first Witcher in the history of the continent to the screen: the elven warrior Fjall. Well, to be accurate, Fjall’s more of a proto-Witcher.

Fjall becomes the first Witcher when he drinks a magical cocktail which reshapes his physiology. It makes him physically stronger, and enhances his reaction times. However, the potion wasn’t originally intended for him.

Éile was initially The Witcher Blood Origin character who had decided to become the first Witcher and take the potion. But, Fjall put himself in the line of danger instead and becomes the first in of many Witchers along the way.

