The Witcher season 4 release date speculation, plot, cast, and news

What is The Witcher season 4 release date? Here’s everything you need to know about The Witcher season 4 release date, cast list, and more as we prepare for a new take on Geralt of Rivia.

So, this is it. After an ambitious season 3, Henry Cavill’s time on The Witcher has officially come to an end. From The Witcher season 4 onwards, the Netflix series will instead be led by Liam Hemsworth as the White Wolf, and he’ll slot in to steward Ciri alongside Yennefer for their further adventures in the action-packed drama series.

Despite ups and downs, The Witcher still holds its position as one of the streaming service’s best fantasy series, and has proven to be hugely popular with audiences across the world. So, after the end of season 3, what’s next? From the rubble of Aretuza, we’ve harnessed our own magic to find everything you need to know about The Witcher season 4 release date and much more.

The Witcher season 4 release date speculation

Fall 2024 is the earliest we’re expecting The Witcher season 4 to release on Netflix, though the streaming service hasn’t confirmed a specific release date as of yet. What we do know is that the new season of the show is currently deep in pre-production, however the 2023 Writers Strikes and Actors Strikes are likely to significantly delay the start of filming.

While we’re not expecting The Witcher season 4 release date to come any sooner than Fall 2024, these factors mean that summer 2025 could be a much more likely target for release. A lot of The Witcher is shot on location, which takes time, as does the heavy VFX work in post-production.

When filming does eventually begin, we can expect Netflix to confirm The Witcher season 4 release date not long after. In the meantime, we’ll be back with plenty of updates.

Who is in The Witcher season 4 cast?

The major change to The Witcher 4 cast list is the exit of Henry Cavill who will be replaced as Geralt by Liam Hemsworth. Hemsworth, who is the brother of Chris Hemsworth, is best known for his role as Gale in The Hunger Games movies opposite Jennifer Lawrence.

Alongside Hemsworth will be plenty of familiar faces, though. Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey will all be back as Yennefer, Ciri, and Jaskier respectively. Alongside them will be returning supporting cast members: Christelle Elwin, Juliette Alexandra, Ben Radcliffe and Connor Crawford who all joined the party in season 3.

Confirmation of other names who will be joining the cast, or returning to it, will come as we get closer to the release date. For now, this is what we know about The Witcher season 4 cast.

The Witcher season 4 cast list:

Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer

Freya Allan as Ciri

Joey Batey as Jaskier

Christelle Elwin

Juliette Alexandra

Ben Radcliffe

Connor Crawford

What will happen in The Witcher season 4?

The Witcher season 4 will continue to develop the story of Ciri, positioning her as one of the most important and powerful individuals on The Continent, albeit on her journey with The Rats. As is seen in The Witcher books, she will develop her skills away from Geralt and Yennefer, now separated from her mentors.

A significant part of the past season has focussed on the growing trust between Geralt and Yennefer, and how this enables their romantic relationship. While there will be more bumps in the road, their romance will be a central part of The Witcher season 4’s plot, even as they remain split apart from the other.

In terms of direct plot points, as season 3 was primarily an adaptation of the novel Time of Contempt, we’re expecting The Witcher season 4 to use the events of Baptism of Fire as a guideline for the story. Broadly, this takes place in the aftermath of the Thanedd incident, following Yennefer as she tracks down Vilgefortz, Ciri as she joins a group of young outlaws, and Geralt ‘teaming up’ with Cahir.

The Witcher season 4 trailer speculation

There is no trailer for The Witcher season 4 yet, and we’re probably at least a year away from a first look at the new season. When we have a firm release date, we can expect a trailer to drop for The Witcher season 4 approximately three months beforehand.

In the meantime, treat yourself and rewatch one of The Witcher’s best scenes:

How many episodes will be in The Witcher season 4?

The Witcher season 4 will most likely consist of eight episodes, like the three seasons before it. The big question is whether or not this will be split into two volumes.

The format seemed to work with season 3, so we’re expecting Netflix to stick to that and split The Witcher season 4 into two parts, released separately.

Where to watch The Witcher season 4

The Witcher season 4 will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix, and it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. You can watch the previous seasons on the streaming service now.

That’s everything we know about The Witcher season 4 at the moment. We’ll be back with more updates as they come through.

