Is The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 streaming? Summer is here, so it seems appropriate to visit the summer adventures of a couple of fictional teens, right? And when the story is packed with romantic tension, complicated young love, and plenty of Taylor Swift, how could you resist?

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a TV series adapted from the YA novel of the same name. It’s a teen drama series that follows Belly, who returns to the summer home of her childhood after a post-pubescent glow-up, where she finds herself in a love triangle between two brothers.

Season 1 captured the attention of book fans, and also brought on a new wave of loyal fans who adored the fluffy romantic vibes. But with The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 release date arriving, you may want to know how you can jump on the bandwagon. Well, we’ve got you covered. Read on and find out how to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2.

Where can I watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 is available to stream now on Amazon Prime!

The first three episodes of season 2 dropped on July 14 on the streaming service, with the subsequent episodes to follow each week every Friday until August 18.

That means you can jump right back into where season 1 left off, and see where Belly and Conrad’s relationship left off after the emotional first season.

Yes, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime.

This is where the first season lives, too, so if you haven’t yet seen the series, you can watch it on Amazon Prime now before you dive straight into the highly anticipated second season.

Is The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 on Netflix?

No, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 is not on Netflix.

And it likely won’t ever be on Netflix, since the streamer had nothing to do with the production of the show. But not to worry, because there’s still plenty of other great Netflix series and Netflix movies you can watch on there anyway. (And there’s also plenty of great stuff new on Netflix, too.)

Is The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 on Disney Plus?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 isn’t on Disney Plus, and probably won’t be.

The House of Mouse does have plenty of the best teen movies and family movies in their own right, but they don’t have ownership of this rom-com series.

If you already have Disney’s platform, then don’t forget to take note of everything new on Disney Plus this month.

Is The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 on Prime Video?

Yes! The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 is available on Amazon Prime Video from today.

Prime is the home of this adaptation, so expect to see every episode of the series so far, including the new episodes.

If you’re not already signed up to prime, you can do so here. And once you’ve done that, you can take a look at everything new on Amazon Prime this month. After that, make your way through the best Amazon Prime movies.

Is The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Blu-Ray?

No, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 isn’t available on Blu-Ray, and since the first season wasn’t released on physical media, we doubt it will happen.

However, it is based on a book, so you can get your hands on that if you feel you need a physical manifestation of the story.

