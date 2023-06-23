The Bear cast and characters — all the actors from the TV series

Who’s in The Bear cast? With its examination of mental health, obsession, and the cutthroat world of fine dining, The Bear very quickly became one of the breakout hits of 2022.

There are countless reasons why The Bear became such a delicacy. We have Christopher Storer’s innovative directing (think back to the episode ‘Review,’ which was filmed all in one take), consistently heartbreaking and hilarious writing, and as the TV series‘ final flourish, a deeply talented ensemble cast.

The performances of everyone in The Bear are what help elevate this kitchen drama series to something so special, so if you want to know more about The Bear cast and characters, you’ve come to the right place.

Who’s in The Bear cast?

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto

Jeremy Allen White made a name for himself as Phillip ‘Lip’ Gallagher in the drama series Shameless — a role he got just out of high school.

But his role as fine dining chef-turned-diner-owner Carmy in The Bear took his star power to another level. He received pretty much universal acclaim for his portrayal and won a Critics’ Choice Television Award, Golden Globe Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard ‘Richie’ Jerimovich

Richie is Michael’s best friend, the loose cannon of the team, and Carmy’s sort-of-but-not-really cousin. He might be unpredictable and violent at times, but his love for both his chosen and biological family is clear.

Outside of The Bear, Jerimovich has appeared in Marvel series The Punisher and Lena Dunham’s Girls.

Ayo Edebiri — Sydney Adamu

A rising star, Ayo Edebiri voices Missy in the hit Netflix series Big Mouth, and showed she’s more than capable of translating that charisma on-screen as the bright, passionate, and determined Sydney — who Carmy recruits as a sous chef.

She also has a recurring role as Janine’s sister in Abbott Elementary — another red-hot series right now. She’s also in the upcoming LGBT+ comedy Bottoms, which we’re super excited about.

Lionel Boyce as Marcus

Marcus is the dessert savant of the team, as Carmy helps him discover and hone his talent for baking.

Like Marcus, the character’s actor, Lionel Boyce is a man of many talents. He’s part of alternative hip-hop group Odd Future, and also starred in/wrote/produced comedy series like The Jellies and Loiter Squad.

Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina

Initially resistant to change, it takes long-time line cook Tina a while to warm up to “Jeffs” Carmy and Sydney. But when she does, she proves to be fiercely loyal and committed to her job.

Outside of The Bear, Liza Colón-Zayas is a respected figure on the theatre circuit. She wrote, produced, and starred in Sistah Supreme, a semi-autobiographical one-woman show. She also appeared in horror movie The Purge: Election Year.

Abby Elliott as Natalie ‘Sugar’ Berzatto

Neurotic Sugar is usually relied upon as the voice of reason amid the chaos of the Original Beef of Chicagoland, and is one of the only people who seems able to get through to Carmy while dealing with the loss of her other brother.

Before The Bear, Abby Elliot was part of the Saturday Night Live cast, and had supporting roles in comedy movies like High Road and Fun Size.

Jon Bernthal as Michael ‘Mikey’ Berzatto

Mikey is only seen in flashbacks, but his charisma and warmth is radiated by Jon Bernthal, who portrays the character.

Funnily enough, he worked with on-screen bestie Ebon Moss-Bachrach before, as he portrayed MCU character Frank Castle/The Punisher in the self-titled Netflix series.

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak

Although it’s frequently insisted that Neil doesn’t work at the Original Beef, he always seems to be hanging round there one way or another, and is a childhood friend of Carmy’s.

Ironically, despite Neil never doing any cooking, Matty Matheson is actually a professional chef. He previously ran his own restaurant before becoming an internet personality, and then an actor.

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim

A Somalian refugee, Ebraheim works closely with Tina as a cook. He was originally hired by Mikey, and finds himself out of his depth in season 2 when he and Tina attend culinary school.

As well as appearing in other TV productions like Marshall, Edwin Lee Gibson is a theatre veteran, having performed in 106 productions and winning an award for his on-stage portrayal of Oedipus.

Oliver Platt as Jimmy Cicero

Uncle Jimmy, the reluctant financer of Carmy and Riche’s various misadventures, is played by esteemed character actor Oliver Platt.

Throughout his long career, he has won numerous accolades including four Primetime Emmys, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Golden Globe, and a Tony.

