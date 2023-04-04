The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 release date, cast, plot, and more

What is the The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 release date? Based on the novels by Jenny Han, this show has become a runaway hit for Amazon Prime Video, capturing adolescent development in a deeply relatable way.

It helps that Han served as a showrunner for the drama series, developing the adaptation herself, a rare opportunity for a writer. The TV series follows Isabel ‘Belly’ Conklin, a young teenager who undergoes an emotional journey over a number of yearly vacations spent at her family’s holiday home.

She reconnects with her brother and old friends, but as they grow up, feelings evolve and change. The thriller series has been heralded for how well it handles complex issues around being a teenage girl, and now that the first summer’s excitement is over, we’re all looking for the The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 release date.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 release date speculation

As of April 2023, we don’t know the The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 release date. The second season was greenlit ahead oft he first, back in summer 2022, guaranteeing us more episodes.

Filming for season 2 is already done, taking place from July to November 2022. If we’d to hazard a guess, June 2023 seems a logical spot for the show to premiere, carrying on from the from the first season, and keeping it as a cool summer watch. But that’s speculation for now – stay tuned.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 cast speculation

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 cast will bring back Lola Bung as Belly. The rest of the main cast is expected to remain intact as well. There aren’t all that many other characters introduced through-ou the books, so the acting line-up shouldn’t fluctuate much from season to season.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 cast is expected to be:

Lola Tung as Isabel ‘Belly’ Conklin

Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher

Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin

Jackie Chung as Laurel Park

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher

Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland Castillo

Colin Ferguson as John Conklin

Minnie Mills as Shayla

Tom Everett Scott as Adam Fisher

What will happen in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 plot?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 plot will follow Belly and Conrad’s relationship after a time jump. This is what occurs in the books, and the first season erred pretty closely to what’s on the page.

When we left off, they’d finally admitted their feelings for each other after Belly dated Jeremiah for a time. Should season 2 follow the second book, It’s Not Summer Without You, Conrad will be off at college when Belly visits. Sadly, Conrad and Jeremiah’s mother will have passed, too.

Expect more flared emotions between all three of them, and Steven and Shayla. That’s all we have on the Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 release date. Have a look at our lists of the best Netflix series and best romance anime for more breezy entertainment.