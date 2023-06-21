Secret Invasion release schedule — when is episode 2 out?

What is the Secret Invasion release schedule? The noir-inspired thriller series from the MCU is finally here, and we’re excited to follow its week-to-week mysteries.

The Marvel series is the latest to continue the tangled web of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus. We expect this to be a spoiler-filled show, so it’s a good idea to find out when new episodes stream so you can watch straight away or remember to log off social media.

So, once you know how to watch Secret Invasion, read on for the Secret Invasion release schedule.

Secret Invasion episode 2 release date and time

Episode 2 of Secret Invasion will release on Disney Plus on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 12am PT/3am ET.

In the UK, it’ll be 8am. All countries where one of the best streaming services is available will get the weekly drops, including the US and UK. Find out just how much more time we’ve got with Nick Fury and the other Secret Invasion characters in our how many episodes of Secret Invasion will there be guide.

Secret Invasion release schedule

New episodes of Secret Invasion release every Wednesday after June 21, 2023, at 12am PT/3am ET, until the season finishes with its sixth episode on July 26.

Secret Invasion release schedule:

Secret Invasion episode 1: June 21, 2023

Secret Invasion episode 2: June 28, 2023

Secret Invasion episode 3: July 5, 2023

Secret Invasion episode 4: July 12, 2023

Secret Invasion episode 5: July 19, 2023

Secret Invasion episode 6: July 26, 2023

