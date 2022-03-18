The Morning Show season 3 release date – everything we know

What is The Morning Show season 3’s release date? In 2019 Apple TV Plus gripped viewers with its award-winning TV series – a drama about the behind-the-scenes trials and tribulations of an American news broadcast – named The Morning Show. Starring the likes of Jennifer Aniston, and Reese Witherspoon, many have found themselves hooked on the network drama series and are dying to know what is next for UBA.

The Morning Show tells the story of Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), the host of a wildly popular Breakfast news show in Manhattan on the UBA Network, and the former field reporter Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon). The two must save the network’s image following a scandal concerning sexual allegations regarding TMS’s previous host, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carrell). Throughout its two seasons, we have seen The Morning Show tackle real-life issues such as the #MeToo movement, and Covid-19. With the news that The Morning Show has officially been renewed for a new season, you may wonder what is next for the UBA family in a post-pandemic world.

Well, The Digital Fix has checked its teleprompter and is ready to give you the inside scoop about the upcoming instalment of everyone’s favourite show. So grab yourself a coffee and settle in! From its release date, cast, trailer, and more – here is everything we know about The Morning Show season 3.

The Morning Show season 3 release date: When is The Morning Show season 3 out?

The good news is that The Morning Show season 3 is definitely coming back on the air. In January 2022, Deadline reported that Apple TV Plus had officially renewed the Emmy Award-winning series for a third instalment. But currently, there is no firm release date on when this new season will drop.

Considering how season 2 of The Morning Show premiered on the streaming service in September 2021, it is likely that the earliest we can expect season 3 will be in late 2022. However, no production dates or schedules have been shared just yet. We will keep you posted as soon as we know more.

The Morning Show season 3 trailer: is there a trailer for The Morning Show season 3?

Since filming hasn’t begun on The Morning Show season 3, there is, unfortunately, no trailer for the new instalment. Devastating news, we know! However, in the meantime, you can catch up on the previous seasons of the award-winning series through Apple TV Plus.

The streaming service costs $4.99 or £4.99 per month and includes a seven day free trial.

The Morning Show season 3 plot: what can we expect from The Morning Show season 3?

So there isn’t an official synopsis for the morning show season 3, but with the season 2 finale and all the juicy cliff-hangers it left us with, we can begin to map out what the next instalment of the series will look like.

In the final episode of season 2, we saw some wild developments that have completely put our characters on new life and career tracks. For starters, Alex got Covid-19 and went on a rant on-air, Daniel quit the show, and we saw Cory’s streaming service launch fail spectacularly. Oh yeah, and finally, we also witnessed Cory confessing his love for Bradley. As you can see, a lot has happened.

And with all that has happened, questions need to be addressed. In the next season, we will likely see Bradley processing Cory’s admission of love, see Alex’s fallout following her last profanity-filled broadcast, and how the station is trying to survive the effects of the pandemic. Following the major fumble that was Cory’s streaming service and the complications with filming thanks to Covid-19, we are curious to see how UBA is staying afloat financially.

In November 2021, Kerry Ehrin, who developed The Morning Show and worked as a showrunner on the first and second seasons, previously hinted that the new season could see a time-skip happen, and hinted that Alex’s character could be facing a significant character arc.

“I feel like Alex has come to a place for the first time since the pilot of accepting who she is and facing her worst fears,” she said. “And I want to see how the phoenix rises from the ashes for her and learning how to have a full life and be present and loving.”

However, it should be noted that Ehrin has now handed over the reins to Charlotte Stoudt, so we don’t know how this will affect season 3’s writing or story progression. But, before anyone starts to panic, don’t worry because it seems like Stoudt’s intentions are in the right place. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stoudt reaffirmed the formula of the Morning show that we all love, hinting that there aren’t any plans to break away from the story structure that we’ve seen so far.

“The big thing for me is the fact that Kerry Ehrin and the cast created something that a lot of different people like to watch. It’s not a small thing to create characters that people are really interested in. That’s hard,” Stoudt explained. “One of the fun things about The Morning Show is the humour. You can write slightly looser scenes, and it can be a little bit of a West Wing-Mad Men chatty vibe.”

So, needless to say, if the crew of The Morning show stick to the original game plan, it will make us laugh, grip our seats in suspense, and leave us wanting more. We can also expect season 3 to be as successful as the last two entries of the show if our suspicions are correct. Stay tuned for updates.

The Morning Show season 3 cast: who is in The Morning Show season 3?

Despite the lack of official cast confirmations for Season 3, there is no doubt that Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will be back as The Morning Shows’ leading ladies Alex Levy, and Bradley Jackson.

Other actors expected to make their triumphant return include the likes of Billy Crudup as the CEO of UBA Cory Ellison, Mark Duplass as the producer of The Morning show Charlie’ Chip’ Black, and Nestor Carbonell as the meteorologist Yanko Flores. Karen Pittman is also expected to make a comeback as producer Mia Jordan and Greta Lee as President of News in UBA Stella Bak.

Here is the cast list for the morning show season 3:

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson

Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

Nestor Carbonell as Yanko Flores

Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan

Greta Lee as Stella Bak

Janina Gavankar as Alison Namazi

Desean Terry as Daniel Henderson

Mark Duplass as Chip Black

Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards

One person who won’t be returning for season 3 is Steve Carrell as Mitch Kessler, since that specific and highly controversial figure was killed off in season 2. But that being said, we may still get to see the character’s mug in flashback sequences or in old footage. We will update you as soon as more cast announcements head our way.

