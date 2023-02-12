For All Mankind season 4 release date speculation, cast, plot and more

What is the For All Mankind season 4 release date? For All Mankind is one of the best shows on TV right now, and if you haven’t watched it yet, where have you been?

The TV series, which is available to watch on streaming service Apple TV Plus, follows a counterfactual version of history where the space race never ended, therefore pushing humanity’s exploration of space ever onwards. It shares a lot of DNA with fellow sci-fi series Star Trek, which is no surprise given that it’s co-created by Ronald D. Moore, who worked heavily on TNG, DS9, and Voyager.

For All Mankind has been running for three seasons now, and a fourth is on the way. So what do we know about the For All Mankind season 4 release date, and more? Find out below.

For All Mankind season 4 release date speculation

For All Mankind season 4 release date has not been confirmed, but we do know that it won’t be too far away because the series just finished filming in early February 2023.

This means that our current estimation for the For All Mankind season 4 release date is mid to late-2023, most likely around the October mark. It could be a few months before or after, too.

For All Mankind season 4 cast speculation

The For All Mankind season 4 cast will see a lot of returning faces, in addition to new characters. However, there will also be some actors who don’t return in For All Mankind season 4 due to a few deaths within the course of the third season.

Who is in the For All Mankind season 4 cast?

Joel Kinnaman as Edward “Ed” Baldwin

Jodi Balfour as Ellen Wilson

Wrenn Schmidt as Margo Madison

Krys Marshall as Danielle Poole

Cynthy Wu as Kelly Baldwin

Casey W Johnson as Danny Stevens

Coral Peña as Aleida Rosales

Edi Gathegi as Dev Ayesa

Daniel Stern as Eli Hobson

Tyner Rushing as Samantha

Toby Kebbell as Miles

There are some new names at the bottom there, who will be taking on new characters in For All Mankind season 4. We’ll likely get to learn more about them when the first trailer for the new season drops.

For All Mankind season 4 plot speculation

The For All Mankind season 4 plot is a hard one to predict, and after season 3 we expect it to progress in exciting and unexpected ways. The finale for season 3 was packed with death and drama, and even though there will be an eight year time jump (from 1995 to 2003) expect the explosion in the Johnson Space Centre to still impact characters.

This may all be explored with regards to how it impacts Ed, who will still be trying to cope with what happened and work out what it means for him as he evaluates his connections with Earth. Like with the cast, though, we’ll start to get a better idea of the direction of the For All Mankind season 4 plot when the trailer arrives.

How to watch For All Mankind season 4

For All Mankind season 4 will be available to stream on Apple TV Plus upon its release. As it stands, the show is not available on other streaming services or on cable.

