Harry Potter and the Cursed Child release date speculation and news

What is the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child release date? The world of Hogwarts is back with a vengeance following the announcement that a new TV series for HBO will re-adapt the Harry Potter books over the course of a decade-long project.

With that epic work confirmed over at HBO Max and likely to be one of the best fantasy series we talk about once the Harry Potter TV series release date arrives, it’s inevitable that more Harry Potter movies will be on the menu as well. That raises the prospect of the super-popular stage show Harry Potter and the Cursed Child making it to the big screen. Stretching the story into the future, it even raises the tantalising prospect of the original Harry Potter cast coming back.

So here’s everything we know so far about the prospect of a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child release date. Admittedly, the intrepid reporters of the Daily Prophet haven’t given us a lot to go on so far, but let’s dive into the world of the Cursed Child.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child release date speculation

As of April 2023, the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child adaptation has not been confirmed, so there is no release date.

Given the recent announcement of the Harry Potter TV series, it would be very strange for Warner Bros to leave the potential for a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie or series on the table.

However, there is a decade of Potter storytelling ahead of us, and it might be that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has to wait until after then. We’d be surprised to see it this side of 2030, to be honest.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast speculation

We don’t yet know who will be in the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie or TV series, as it hasn’t been announced yet.

The original Harry Potter cast members are often asked about the prospect of a Cursed Child movie, as many of them are coming up to the right age to reprise the roles they helped to make famous.

However, they’ve all shown a degree of hesitancy, especially as most of them have spread their wings into very different projects away from the world of Hogwarts. Several of the high-profile stars have also expressed public dissatisfaction with comments Potter author JK Rowling has made about the trans community.

It’s possible that whoever is cast to play the main Potter roles in the HBO Max series could play the characters in a Cursed Child adaptation. After all, the series will air over the course of a whole decade.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child plot speculation

We don’t know what the plot of the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child adaptation will be for sure, but we assume it will follow the stage play closely.

The story follows the friendship between Albus Severus Potter and Scorpius Malfoy, as well as their ill-fated decision to steal a Time Turner in an attempt to reverse the death of Cedric Diggory. That’s right; Potter is coming for the crown of the best time travel movies.

Naturally, things go awry. Time travel has a habit of working that way. Across the course of the two-night play, there are all sorts of carnage, including “what if” scenarios involving some of the best Harry Potter characters. It’s quite the ride and is available as a written play script you can read, as well as heading to watch the show on stage.

Is there a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child trailer?

No, there is not a trailer for the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie or TV series. However, you can see the trailer for the stage show to whet your magical appetite.

Where can I watch Harry Potter and the Cursed Child?

The Harry Potter and the Cursed Child adaptation hasn’t come around yet, so you’ll have to make do with the stage production for now.

Mischief managed! That’s everything we know for now about the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie or TV series. Expect some big updates to this guide when the project is inevitably announced officially.

