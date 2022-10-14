Rings of Power: what are the three rings?

What are the three rings in The Rings of Power season 1 finale? Amazon’s fantasy series, just wrapped up its first season, and finally, the first set of the highly anticipated Rings of Power have been forged. At the end of episode 8, we saw Halbrand (aka Sauron in disguise) help Celebrimbor craft two rings. However, after his identity as the big bad of Middle-earth was discovered by Galadriel, Halbrand fled, and an extra Ring of Power was made.

But, what exactly are these rings? Let’s be honest, after so much build-up, not much about the items were discussed in the TV series – apart from the fact that they are supposedly the key to saving the Elves’ lives. If you haven’t read JRR Tolkien’s work or watched the Lord of the Rings movies, you may be feeling a bit lost, about the significance of Sauron’s magic rings.

With that in mind, The Digital Fix is here to help. Here we break down what the three rings are and all their powers too.

What are the three rings?

The three rings we see being forged during The Rings of Power episode 8 are the three Elven rings of power – Nenya, Narya, and Vilya. They were crafted by Celebrimbor with the help of Halbrand, who originally only wanted to create two as it would be easier to corrupt and control the Elves once his One Ring was forged. But sucks to be him, because Galadriel insisted that three be made once she caught onto his devious plans.

In the Rings of Power, we see that the three rings were made with Mithril and with the melted-down blade of Galadriel’s brother Finrod’s dagger – all the way from Valinor (also known as the Undying lands). Along with the metal, each Ring had its own jewel, which would define their powers. The rings are based on the natural elements, Nenya is water, Narya is fire, and Vilya is air.

If you are familiar with Tolkien lore, you may know that Sauron would go on to craft the rest of the Rings of Power, which he would seek to control through the use of his One Ring. So in The Rings of Power season 2, expect to see The Seven Rings of the Dwarves and The Nine Rings of Men make their big appearance too!

Since the three rings were still made with Sauron’s knowledge, however, they were still technically bound to the One Ring – so not completely out the clear just yet! Going off of Tolkien’s writing, Galadriel insists that the three rings be protected at all costs and out of the reach of Morgoth‘s faithful servant.

Who will wear the three rings?

The three-ring bearers of the Elven rings will be Galadriel, Gil-Galad, and Elrond. Galadriel will wear Nenya- whose primary power is defence. Narya will be worn by Gil-Galad, and has the ability to help control fire and decrease weariness. And finally, Elrond will bear Vilya, which grants impressive healing abilities.

You can now watch season 1 of The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video. To sign up for a Prime membership, click our link here.