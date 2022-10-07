Rings of Power: is Galadriel’s husband really dead?

Is Galadriel’s husband really dead? One of the many mysteries in Rings of Power has been around the whereabouts of Galadriel’s husband, Celeborn. The character plays an important role in Tolkien’s writing as the husband of Galadriel, and is also seen in the Lord of the Rings movies too – albeit briefly. Now, eight episodes into the new fantasy series we’ve had our first sign of the Elf.

In the most recent episode of Rings of Power, Theo asked Galadriel if she’d ever lost someone. She responded and indicated that her husband, Celeborn, was dead. That’s one heck of a reveal, and raises a lot of questions about where the series is taking Tolkien’s lore. But is Celeborn, Galadriel’s husband, really dead?

Is Galadriel’s husband really dead?

Despite what Galadriel thinks, we know that Celeborn is alive because he has a big role to play later on in the history of Middle-earth. The Fellowship of the Ring even meets him in Lothlórien! So, this opens up even more questions, then.

If Celeborn is alive, but Galadriel thinks he’s died in the war, then where on Middle-earth is he? The most likely answer is that Celeborn is alive, being held captive by some remaining forces of Morgoth‘s evil.

Potentially, if Sauron is still around in the Northern regions of Middle-earth (where we saw Galadriel searching back in the first episode), he could have the Elf-lord locked up there. Alternatively, if some evil forces have a secret stronghold elsewhere, such as in the depths of Greenwood, that could be where Celeborn is being held.

Of course, there are plenty of other alternatives. Celeborn could be hiding, or he could be with the Elves in Lindon, without Galadriel knowing. The big question around all these options, and even the possibility of Celeborn being locked up by Sauron, is why? Hopefully, Rings of Power will reveal why Celeborn has been missing in action soon. But for now, it still stands as one of the series’ many burning mysteries.

To get the lowdown on more aspects of Tolkien’s world in Rings of Power, check out our guide to the titular magic rings.