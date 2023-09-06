When will The Little Mermaid 2023 be on Disney Plus? The Little Mermaid brought everyone’s favorite sea creature back to life in live-action form, so you’re probably wondering when it’ll be part of your world again.

The Little Mermaid marked the latest of live-action Disney remakes, and took on one of the most beloved Disney princesses for children (and Disney-loving adults) everywhere. For many, it was one of the most anticipated 2023 movies, and was received by mostly positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

But when will The Little Mermaid 2023 be on Disney Plus? It’s been a while since it was last on the big screen, you’re probably looking to see when you can watch one of the best family movies of this year at home. Read ahead for everything you need to know.

When will The Little Mermaid 2023 be on Disney Plus?

Good news — The Little Mermaid 2023 will be available to stream on Disney Plus from Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

It became available to view on Disney Plus from 3am ET and 12am PT. That means you’re free to head over to the streaming service and revisit one of your favorite new movies from 2023 right now. It’ll sit alongside some of the best Disney Plus movies, meaning you can have one of the best Disney movies of all time ready to go for your next marathon.

You can revisit some of the best Disney songs featured in the movie. (hey, it’s one of the best musicals from the studio, after all), as well as the likes of Ariel, Flounder, and Ursula. If you’re looking to see whether it’s worth tuning into, check out our The Little Mermaid review!

