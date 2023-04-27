Who plays Ursula in the new The Little Mermaid movie? The upcoming The Little Mermaid has us all talking. With an impressive cast, the family movie is bound to be a crowd-pleasing re-imagining of the 1989 classic.

So with The Little Mermaid release date coming down the tracks, it’s time to take a deeper look at who will be in the new movie‘s cast. We know Halle Bailey will be playing Ariel, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem will portray King Triton. But who will star as the movie villain? Let’s find out who plays Urusla in The Little Mermaid remake.

Who plays Ursula in The Little Mermaid remake?

Melissa McCarthy plays Ursula in The Little Mermaid remake. McCarthy is known for her work on some of the best comedy movies of recent years, including Bridesmaids, and for starring in Gilmore Girls – one of the best TV series of all time.

That background, with a blend of high-drama and comedy, is perfect for Ursula who is beloved as a Disney movie character for her wicked, menacing charm.

Melissa McCarthy is seen briefly as Ursula in The Little Mermaid trailers, and is seen in better detail in the featurette above.

