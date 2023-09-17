The Expendables 4 cast, characters, and actors

Who is in The Expendables 4 cast? It has been very nearly a decade since we last got the chance to enter the bloody, bullet-riddled world of The Expendables. But now, the roulette wheel of action heroes old and new has been spun once again for The Expendables 4.

Throughout the history of The Expendables, we’ve seen stars of the best action movies ever made line up to kick all kinds of ass together. Before the MCU made A-list team-up movies fashionable, the likes of Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger joined forces. Some of them are back, while some have taken the opportunity to put their feet up.

With an R-rating locked in and ensuring bloodshed aplenty, this could be one of the most chaotic new movies of 2023. So, ahead of The Expendables 4 release date, let’s dive into the wild world of The Expendables 4 cast and give you an idea of who everybody behind the gunfire actually is, as well as where you might have seen these guys before.

Here is the main Expendables 4 cast list:

Jason Statham as Lee Christmas

Sylvester Stallone as Barney Ross

Megan Fox as Gina

50 Cent as Easy Day

Dolph Lundgren as Gunner Jensen

Randy Couture as Toll Road

Iko Uwais as Suarto Rahmat

Andy García as Marsh

The most preposterously named badass on the big screen, former SAS operative Lee Christmas has spent three movies as the second in command for the team. This movie will follow him as he takes over the reins from Stallone, both in reality and in the film’s universe.

Statham, of course, is one of the most brilliant action stars on the big screen today. With movies like Crank, The Transporter, and Death Race, he established himself as a formidable big screen fighter. More recently, he has become one of the best Fast and Furious characters with his role as villain-turned-antihero Deckard Shaw.

He’s also been willing to poke fun at his own persona with his work in Spy, one of the best comedy movies of his career. Some of his totally unhinged dialogue in that movie is deliciously quotable.

Barney Ross has been the leader of the Expendables ever since the beginning of this franchise. But at the age of 77, Barney is finally due to hang up his bulletproof vest. It’s not yet clear whether Barney will get to live out his days on a secluded farm somewhere or whether he’ll go down in a hail of bullets but, either way, this is goodbye.

Stallone is, of course, one of the greatest action stars of all time. His twin franchise hits, Rocky and Rambo, have been a staple part of the genre since the 1970s and he has also starred in countless other action classics.

More recently, he has entered the MCU as part of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast and also the DC Universe with a voice role as King Shark in James Gunn’s spin on The Suicide Squad.

Megan Fox as Gina

One of the new additions to the world of The Expendables this time around is Megan Fox. She plays Gina, who is introduced in the trailers as a romantic interest for Statham’s character. There is, of course, much more to Gina than meets the eye. She’s a CIA operative in her own right and is more than capable of holding her own when fists and bullets fly.

Fox, of course, came to the attention of movie fans when she appeared in the first few of the Transformers movies in order. She was far more exciting in the underrated horror-comedy Jennifer’s Body and had a fun role in one of the best comedy series of recent years, New Girl.

She stepped away from the Hollywood spotlight after her role in two ill-fated live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies, but has returned in recent years as a prolific action star. Special mention for Rogue, in which she locks horns with a lioness in the grasslands of Africa.

50 Cent as Easy Day

One of the newest additions to the Expendables crew is Easy Day, continuing the series’ tradition for bizarre character names. We don’t know a lot about the new character, though he certainly seems at home with various weapons throughout the Expendables 4 trailer. We also know that he’s played by none other than Curtis Jackson, aka 50 Cent.

50 Cent, of course, is known predominantly for his career as one of the most influential rappers of the noughties. These days, though, he’s very much an actor and entertainment mogul. He’s intimately involved in Power and its subsequent spin-offs, which are some of the biggest and best TV series around right now.

Dolph Lundgren as Gunner Jensen

There are only a handful of Expendables cast members who have appeared in all four of the movies. One of these is Dolph Lundgren, who has portrayed Gunner Jensen since the franchise began in 2010, taking on a role originally written with Jean-Claude Van Damme in mind. He’s a heavy weapons expert and a source of comic relief in many of the movies.

Lundgren, of course, burst on to the action landscape against Stallone as one of the best movie villains ever, Ivan Drago, in Rocky IV. He then cemented his status as an ’80s icon by turning hero to play He-Man in Masters of the Universe. Since then, he’s made countless direct-to-video actioners, taken steps into directing, and joined the DCU via the Aquaman movies.

Randy Couture as Toll Road

Another ever-present in the Expendables cast is former MMA fighter – a three-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, no less – Randy Couture. His preposterous moniker of choice is Toll Road. Despite being in all four of the movies, his role has never been that big. He’s crucial, though, as the group’s demolitions expert. Talent for blowing shit up is important here.

As we mentioned earlier, Couture made his name as an MMA fighter after serving in the military. He’s played various supporting roles in action movies since stepping away from the octagon and even had a stint on Dancing With the Stars. A man of many talents, for sure.

Iko Uwais as Suarto Rahmat

Rahmat is the main threat to the Expendables in the newest movie. He’s the leader of a terrorist group planning to get hold of nuclear warheads in order to ignite the spark of conflict between Russia and the United States. That’s all fairly normal movie baddie stuff, but what’s really exciting is that he’s played by Iko Uwais.

The Indonesian star made his name as the star of Gareth Evans’ The Raid and its sequel, which brought the unique martial art of pencak silat to the big screen. He’s one of modern cinema’s greatest fighters and the prospect of him going toe-to-toe with Statham is deeply, deeply exciting.

Andy García as Marsh

Adding yet more veteran class to the Expendables 4 cast list, Andy Garcia will play Marsh – another CIA agent. It looks like he’ll be very much in the thick of the action, rather than the sort of deskbound operative we’re used to seeing in movies like this.

Garcia is a legendary character actor, breaking out as part of the star-studded cast of The Untouchables in 1987. He would then secure an Oscar nomination for taking on the role of Vincent Corleone in The Godfather Part III. You’ll have seen him since in the Ocean’s trilogy, as well as movies like Passengers, Smokin’ Aces, and the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot.

Of course, his most significant role was in Mamma Mia 2, in which his name was one of the more ludicrous punchlines in the whole movie. It has to be seen to be believed.

Everyone in The Expendables 4 cast

Here’s everyone in The Expendables 4 cast list, including the bruising main characters and all of the supporting players:

Jason Statham as Lee Christmas

50 Cent as Easy Day

Megan Fox as Gina

Dolph Lundgren as Gunner

Tony Jaa as Decha

Iko Uwais as Rahmat

Andy Garcia as Marsh

Sylvester Stallone as Barney Ross

Randy Couture as Toll Road

Jacob Scipio as Galan

Levy Tran as Lash

Lucy Newman-Williams as Russo

Daren Nop as Bok

Kenny ‘Cowboy’ Bartram as Anton

Cody Mackie as Pavel

Cokey Falkow as Bartender

Dan Chupong as Bai

Karim Saidi as Fezzan

Samuel Black as Randall

Adam Masto as Ahmad

Sheila Shah as Adele

Nicole Andrews as Charlie

Oat Jenner as Thai Bartender

Susanne Potrock as AC / DC Fan

Eddie Hall as Bartender 2

Mike Möller as Jumbo Shrimp

Alexander Hristozov as Armed Merc

Antoni Davidov as Muscle Merc

David Nop as Thai Merc

Igor Pecenjev as Singing Merc

Stefan Ivanov as Lead Merc

Vladimir Mihailov as Merc Captain

Martin Ghiaurov Martin Ghiaurov as New Merc Captain

Tjasa Perkoas Fezzan ‘s wife

Stefan Bahrun and Assen Karanikolov as Libyan Guards

