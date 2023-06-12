Will Expendables 4 be the last one? When it first started in 2010, the Expendables franchise was sold as an homage to the action movies of the past, featuring an Avengers-level cast of action stars from the 1980s and ’90s.

The Expendables are heading back to the big screen this year with The Expendables 4 release date, bringing Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham back to lead the titular group of elite mercenaries on another violent, potentially deadly mission. It could certainly be one of the best action movies of the year based on the glimpses we’ve seen so far in one of the most ludicrous trailers to appear online in a long time.

But will there be any more new movies in this franchise, or will Expendables 4 be the last one? Do these old dogs of big screen action have the potential to learn some new tricks?

Will Expendables 4 be the last one?

The Expendables 4 will be the final movie in the series to feature Sylvester Stallone, though the franchise could continue with Jason Statham as the star.

Stallone has made it clear that he’s saying goodbye to the role of Expendables leader Barney Ross after this film. In fact, he’s been more hands-off this time than ever before and told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2022 that “Jason Statham is 80% of it” this time around.

It certainly seems that this series belongs to Statham now, with the action specialist nabbing himself a producer credit alongside his promotion to lead actor. Statham loves himself a blockbuster action franchise, so we wouldn’t bet against him showing up in more Expendables movies in the future.

Series veterans Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture are also still around for now, with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Megan Fox appearing as new additions to the team, who could play a part in the franchise moving forward.

As for the long-rumored spin-off The Expendabelles, featuring a female cast, that project was officially shelved in 2022. So while it could still happen somewhere down the line, it doesn’t seem likely as things stand.

