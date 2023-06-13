Sylvester Stallone nearly got serious gun injury making Expendables

When you’re the star of some of the best action movies of all time, as well as the world’s most iconic sports movie franchise, you’re bound to get a few scrapes here and there. But for Sylvester Stallone, it’s all part of the job.

With The Expendables 4 release date fast approaching, we’re set to get a whole new onslaught of wild stunts and intense fights. But during filming of one of The Expendables movies, Sylvester Stallone found things getting a bit too close for comfort.

In a homage to the great action movies of the ’80s and ’90s, The Expendables franchise unites some of cinema’s biggest action heroes as an elite group of mercenaries whose missions involve kicking ass and taking names.

During filming for The Expendables, Stallone explained that a gun prop was the cause of a real worry, firing unexpectedly and bringing him close to being shot for real.

“I’ve had near-misses. I’ve never said this before, but I had a pistol literally go off in my holster in The Expendables — bam, right down my leg,” he explained [via The Hollywood Reporter]. “I’ve used weapons that are incredibly dangerous at close range.”

“I’m surprised I haven’t lost a finger or something,” he admitted. “It was only a matter of time, and I agree: With special effects, there’s no need to do this.”

Of course, Stallone has hasn’t always managed to narrowly avoid injury on these big budget productions. On the set of The Expendables 3, he ended up altering his back for life, with an accident resulting in having “some metal put in there.” [Via Fandomwire]

And, when it came to filming the Rocky movies, he wound up in intensive care after taking a blow from Dolph Lundgren in Rocky IV. Thankfully, after all this time, he’s still on his feet.

