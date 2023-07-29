Is Mutant Mayhem streaming? How to watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem streaming? The heroes in a half shell are back, and they’re cooler than ever before in a new animated movie, co-written by Superbad duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

They may not seem the obvious choice to write Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which is aiming to be one of the best kids movies of 2023. But at times, this is Superbad with the swearing turned off and stands among the best comedy movies of the year so far. For more on what we thought of the latest in a summer of great new movies, check out our Mutant Mayhem review.

But for now, let’s talk about how to watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem. It’s one of the best animated movies of the year, but can you get it on the best streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime?

Where can I watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem?

The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is exclusive to cinemas for now. It’s out in the USA from Wednesday, August 2, 2023 and from Monday July 31, 2023 in the UK.

This is one of the year’s best movies and it’s well worth you heading out to the multiplex to watch it. Forget Barbenheimer, this is your most fun cinema trip of the summer.

Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem streaming?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem is not streaming right now, but we expect to see it on Paramount Plus later this year.

This is a Paramount movie, and so we imagine that Paramount Plus is the logical streaming home for the turtles after their theatrical run is complete in a few months’ time. In the meantime, here’s what’s new on Paramount Plus this month.

Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem on Netflix?

Mutant Mayhem is not on Netflix at the moment, but it might well make it across there soon.

There are plenty of great animations among the best Netflix movies, though, including this year’s Nimona starring the voices of Chloë Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed.

Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem on Disney Plus?

We don’t expect to see Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem on Disney Plus in the near future.

As Disney didn’t make the movie, it’s unlikely to appear on their screening platform. However, that service will soon play host to Elemental, which is one of the best Pixar movies in years.

Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem on Prime Video?

The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is not on Prime Video right now, but we expect it to appear for rental or purchase later this year.

In the meantime, take a look at everything new on Amazon Prime for your pick of the streamer’s enormous catalog. There’s plenty of fun to be had there.

Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem on Blu-ray?

You can’t buy Mutant Mayhem on Blu-ray just yet, but you’ll almost certainly be able to get it before the end of 2023.

There tends to be a longer window before movies make it to physical formats after their cinema run. However, you can certainly expect to see Mutant Mayhem on disc before Christmas.

For more from the Turtles, take a look at our Jeff Rowe interview about directing one of the coolest movies of 2023. You can also see why a Superbad reference didn’t quite make it into Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, despite Rowe’s best efforts.

