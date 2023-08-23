Is Inquisitor Marrok in Star Wars Ashoka secretly Starkiller? The new Disney Plus series set in the Star Wars galaxy has begun, and fans have been reunited with Ahsoka, Sabine, Hela, and the rest of the Rebels crew.

Now, you may think that Star Wars fans would be placated by having some of their favorite Star Wars characters return for a new Star Wars series, but you’d be wrong. No, now the Ahsoka release date is here, people want to know whether the newest Star Wars villain, Inquisitor Marrok is actually Galen Marek, aka Starkiller.

Is Inquisitor Marrok in Star Wars Ahsoka secretly Starkiller?

While it’s not been confirmed, there’s a significant portion of the Star Wars fanbase who believe that Marrok may indeed be Galen Marek, aka Starkiller.

So what’s the evidence supporting the theory? Well, the ‘evidence,’ and I use that word lightly, is pretty thin on the ground. A lot of it comes down to Marrok sounding a little like Marek (hardly conclusive stuff) and the fact the character wears a mask.Yeah, it’s not exactly concrete, is it?

Still, I have at least one friend who believes it, and it’s not an entirely baseless idea. Sam Witwer, who played Starkiller in the games, once claimed that Dave Filoni considered putting Galen in Rebels.

“Dave did share with me, by the way, he considered making Starkiller an Inquisitor in Star Wars Rebels,” Witwer said during a Twitch stream [Via Gizmodo]. “It didn’t quite fit the story that they were telling, but he did think about it because he thought that would be interesting.”

So maybe Filoni has decided to right a historical wrong and introduce Starkiller to the canon properly.

Who is Starkiller?

Starkiller is Darth Vader’s secret apprentice who was introduced during the Force Unleashed videogames. A powerful Force user, Starkiller was raised to be the perfect assassin, but he eventually betrayed Vader and joined the Rebellion.

At the moment, Starkiller is non-canon, though, so who is Inquisitor Marrok?

Who is Inquisitor Marrok?

The current identity of Marrok is unknown, but we know they’re a former Imperial Inquisitor and Jedi hunter who, following the fall of the Galactic Empire, appears to have become a mercenary for hire.

We can say with some certainty they’ve abandoned their Jedi hunting ways as he didn’t attack either Baylan Skoll or his apprentice Shin Hati and gave up his pursuit of Ahsoka Tano when an opportunity to escape presented itself.

If we were to make a guess, though, we think it’s more likely that Marrok is a brainwashed Ezra Bridger who’s been turned against his friends by the Dark Side. How did Ezra get back to the Star Wars galaxy?

We don’t know, but The Force moves in mysterious ways, and it makes more narrative sense to bring back a pre-existing character rather than add a new character to the canon for the sake of fanservice. It also neatly explains why the character’s wearing the mask, as they don’t want to give the game away early.

The other theory is that it’s Barris, a Jedi padawan who flirted with the Dark Side during the Clone Wars and was believed to have died in Order 66.

If you’re a fan of a galaxy far, far away, then you need to read our article explaining the myriad of different ways to watch all the Star Wars movies in order. We’ve also got a lot of content about the new Disney Plus show.

We’ve explained when Ahsoka takes place in the Star Wars timeline, listed everything you need to watch before Ahsoka, and done a full breakdown of the Ahsoka cast.

If that’s not enough, we’ve also got an Ahsoka release schedule so you can keep up to date on the Jedi’s adventures and explained the heartbreaking way Ahsoka survived Order 66.

Finally, be sure to check out our list of the best TV series and our guide to the Skeleton crew release date.