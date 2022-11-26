Andor creator reveals length of Luthen Rael and Saw’s relationship

Tony Gilroy, the creator of the new Star Wars series Andor has shared how long he believes the Star Wars characters Luthen Rael and Saw Gerrera have known each other for. Andor is one of the best new TV series around, and certainly one of the best series created for the streaming service Disney Plus.

So far the sci-fi series, which is a prequel to the spin-off Star Wars movie Rogue One, has explored Cassian Andor and his very first encounters with the slowly growing Rebellion. Within this, it has focussed on the stories of Rebellion leaders Mon Mothma, and the new character Luthen Rael, as they have begun to fight back about the Galactic Empire and its ISB agents.

It has also touched on the various Rebel factions that have begun to spring up across the galaxy, prior to their unification into a single organised bloc of resistance to the Star Wars villains Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader. One of the leaders of those factions is Saw Gerrera, who reprises his role from Rogue One. In the series, Luthen and Saw meet several times and its clear they have a complex relationship which extends back into the past.

However, it wasn’t clear how long their tense relationship had been going for – until now, that is. Now, speaking with Collider, Gilroy has shared how long Luthen Rael and Saw Gerrera have known each other for. He said “I don’t have a fixed date. I would assume, I’ll say six years. I don’t really know. I’d be making it up. But, I think it goes back a bit.”

While he doesn’t seem certain, that six year figure means that their relationship is neither completely new, or seriously old. That makes sense, because the tension in their relationship demonstrates that while they know each other, they don’t know each other well enough to trust one another.

With Andor season 2 being expected to take place closer to the events of Rogue One, it seems likely that the pair’s relationship will continue to be explored in a variety of different ways as the Rebellion becomes a more coherent, cohesive force.

