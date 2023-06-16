One Piece live-action release date speculation, cast, and more news

What is the One Piece live-action release date? One of the best-selling anime series in history, One Piece, is getting a live-action adaptation on Netflix. The show’s creator Eiichiro Oda is firmly on board as executive producer, with showrunners Matt Owens and Steven Maeda at the helm for bringing this iconic manga to life.

One Piece follows aspiring pirate, Monkey D. Luffy, on his quest to find the world’s greatest treasure, the ‘One Piece’. Luffy is also mysteriously made of rubber after unintentionally eating a Devil Fruit. In order to achieve his goal of becoming the Pirate King, Luffy assembles a loyal crew of misfits called ‘The Straw Hats’ to help him on his hunt.

The anime series has been around since 1999, and with 20 seasons and over 1,000 episodes and counting to watch, there’s a lot to digest. That also means there’s a lot to turn into a live-action TV series. Here’s everything we know about the One Piece live-action release date, plot, cast, and more.

One Piece live-action release date speculation

The One Piece live-action series will release sometime in 2023. And we know that for an animated fact!

On the official One Piece Netflix Twitter account, the words “Adventure is on the horizon! ONE PIECE sets sail in 2023,” were accompanied by a majestic Luffy raising his fist up to the skies.

Show creator, Eiichiro Oda, also followed up with an exciting update in May, via Netflix, in honor of One Piece character Luffy’s birthday, “We’re in the final process! Right now! Of finishing all 8 episodes! We’ll be setting sail very soon!!”

Although there’s still some speculation around whether it’ll be later in 2023 than fans had hoped, as Oda states, “…they’ve (Netflix) promised that we won’t launch it until I’m satisfied.” We’ll keep this guide updated when we hear more.

One Piece live-action cast

When it comes to the One Piece live-action adaptation, we’re lucky enough to have a confirmed cast list full of names.

We also have a preview video to boot! Be sure to check it out below.

Here is the One Piece live-action cast list:

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy

Emily Rudd as Nami

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro

Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp

Taz Skylar as Sanji

Peter Gadiot as Shanks

Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan

Aidan Scott as Helmeppo

Jeff Ward as Buggy

Steven Ward as Dracule Mihawk

Colton Osorio as Young Luffy

Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore

Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff

Celeste Loots as Kaya

Chioma Umeala as Nojiko

Vincent Regan as Garp

Mckinley Belcher as Arlong

Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida

Morgan Davies as Koby

For a deep dive into what to expect from each anime character, we’ve put together One Piece live-action cast guide full to the brim with such knowledge.

What will the One Piece live-action be about?

When it comes to the One Piece live-action plot, there’s a lot of content to choose from, given the show’s continuous run over two decades. We do know, though, that the new series will start at the very beginning of Luffy’s journey, encouraging fans old and new to navigate the seas alongside Luffy and his crew.

To start at the very beginning would mean to be introduced to Luffy, his rubbery ways, and to embark alongside him on his grand plans to find the ancient relic, One Piece, and gain the coveted title of Pirate King.

In order to do so, he needs to gather his misfit crew of Straw Hat pirates to set sail into the New World. Heading across the East Blue Sea in search of the ultimate treasure hidden by the former Pirate King, Gol D. Roger. There’s a whole lot of exploring to do first, One Piece filler episodes to avoid, and mysteries to solve across land and sea, so we speculate that the plot will be thick with seafaring adventure.

A tweet from the official One Piece Netflix account also revealed the first episode’s title, ‘Romance Dawn’, one of Oda’s previous manga series, commonly interpreted as being Luffy’s start of his romantic adventure to retrieve the coveted One Piece. Although this tweet was posted back to 2021, so a lot could have changed.

Where to watch One Piece live-action?

The One Piece live-action series will be released exclusively on Netflix.

Whilst there’s still no official release date, we’ll be sure to keep this guide updated as and when official plans to set sail are revealed.

How many episodes will there be in the One Piece live-action?

Thanks to Oda’s May update, it has been confirmed that there will be eight episodes in total to watch.

Obviously, this is a big difference from the One Piece anime series, which currently has over 1000 episodes. Still, there is still time for Netflix to catch up, right?

While we wait for more updates, if you’re looking to get your anime fix but are stuck on what you should watch, we’ve put together guides to the greatest shounen anime of all time and the best anime movies of all time to enjoy whilst you wait.