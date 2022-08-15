Dragon Ball Super season 2 release date speculation, plot, and more

When is Dragon Ball Super season 2 out? In 2015, Goku, Vegeta, and the rest of the Z Fighters came back to the small screen with anime series Dragon Ball Super. A sequel to Dragon Ball Z, the animated series shows life on Earth after Majin Buu.

Over the course of five sagas, and now two anime movies, Dragon Ball Super has delivered more of what creator Akira Toriyama does best. Lots of wild battle scenes where fighters are teleporting around the place, chucking energy beams at each other, and occasionally someone gets really angry and their hair turns yet another colour.

Since Dragon Ball Super: Broly, we’ve been waiting for the next saga. It’s been quite the wait, and we’re all wondering: when will the Dragon Ball super season 2 release date emerge? Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is here to help with the wait, but that’s not enough. We need a full season! We’ve gotten out our Dragon Radar to scour the internet for what information’s available – read on to see if we’ve summoned Shenron.

Dragon Ball Super season 2 release date speculation

There is no Dragon Ball Super season 2 release date because more episodes of the show haven’t been announced yet. That said, there is cause for hope, as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero opens the door for another saga, and animators have hinted more is in the pipeline.

In an interview on the official Dragon Ball website, Florence Jay Dominguito, who’s part of the crew at Toei Animation Philippines, commented about a continuation to Super. “As a fan, I’m really looking forward to new movies and merchandise,” they said. “I’m also excited about the new anime that will continue Dragon Ball Super.”

They could have misspoken, but that sounds like more Dragon Ball Super is on the way. We’ll keep you informed as more comes to light.

Dragon Ball Super season 2 plot speculation

We don’t know exactly what Dragon Ball Super season 2 will be about, but we can make some guesses based on Super Hero. No spoilers for the end of the family movie, but it’s clear that Gohan’s daughter Pan will be one of the main protagonists.

Goten and Trunks are both ready to train again with Gohan and Piccolo, and we have some new heroes as well. It all looks like the next generation of Z Fighters is raring to go. Meanwhile, Broly and Beerus are training with Goku and Vegeta.

Really, we just need to find out what villain will arrive to test everyone’s might. Frieza, Broly, and Beerus are out. Maybe someone new this time – we’ll just have to wait and see.

Where can you watch Dragon Ball Super season 2?

You’ll be able to find Dragon Ball Super season 2 on the streaming service Crunchyroll. This is where fans in the UK and US can enjoy all current episodes of Dragon Ball Super the easiest.

In the meantime, you can catch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in cinemas from August. For more great anime, check out our guides on Demon Slayer season 3 and One-Punch Man season 3.