The streaming service giant Netflix held a huge event to keep fans up to date on all their favourite movies and TV series. TUDUM 2022 had new information on The Witcher, Enola Holmes 2, Shadow and Bone, and so much more.

To help you stay in the loop, we’ve put everything announced by Netflix at TUDUM 2022 all into one place. There’s a lot of tasty new info, so get settled in.

The Witcher season 3

This was one of the most anticipated announcements. The Witcher is one of the most successful fantasy series ever, so fans had high expectations, and were hoping for a release date, along with some stills and maybe even a trailer.

Such fans will be disappointed, then, to learn that the only new information about The Witcher season 3 is a release window. It was announced that the third season of the adventures of Geralt and Ciri will release at some point in the summer of 2023.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

It’s not all disappointment, however, for fans of The Witcher. That’s because the prequel miniseries, titled The Witcher: Blood Origin, now has a poster and release date.

The prequel, which is set over a thousand years before the The Witcher and will explore the downfall of the Elven kingdom, now has a release date of December 25, 2022. So, that’s an early Christmas present for us all, then.

Enola Holmes 2

Enola Holmes was a delightful mystery adventure movie, with Millie Bobby Brown taking on the role of Sherlock Holmes’s younger sister. Now, the sequel to the movie, Enola Holmes 2, has its first trailer

The trailer is filled with mystery, fun, and intrigue – continuing in exactly the same vein as the first family-friendly adventure movie. And, in a move that might appease fans hoping for a trailer for The Witcher, it seems that Henry Cavill has a much bigger role. Rejoice!

Extraction 2

The update for Extraction 2 was short but sweet. There was no trailer, or any significant information about the action movie‘s plot, but we did get a behind the scenes look at some of the work on the movie, and lots of Chris Hemsworth.

Thanks to excellent choreography and stunt work, the otherwise forgettable Extraction was one of the the most entertaining action romps of the past few years, up there with the John Wick movies and Nobody. Extraction 2 looks set to give audiences more of the same, with the BTS footage teasing some truly audacious stunts, and “twice the action”.

Bridgerton season 3

Bridgerton is one of Netflix’s biggest series, and one of the biggest drama series ever. So it was no surprise that the streamer wanted to highlight the latest developments in the ton.

But, instead of a conventional trailer or release date, the promotional material for Bridgerton season 3 came in the form of a fun game, in which two Bridgerton cast members painted each other, followed by Nicola Coughlan reading out Lady Whistledown’s first narration for the new season.

Shadow and Bone season 2

Shadow and Bone season 1 left fans clamouring for more. So, audiences will no doubt be delighted to learn that season 2 of the fantasy series now has a tiny teaser trailer, which highlights the new adventures and new cast members.

The sneak peak of Shadow and Bone season 2 shows glimpses of action, while revealing almost no plot details. So, it’s pretty much the perfect way to whet your appetite.

Emily in Paris season 3

Like Bridgerton, Emily in Paris quickly became a Netflix sensation and we’re here to deliver some good news: TUDUM revealed two vital pieces of information about Emily in Paris season 3.

Firstly, the European-based romantic drama series starring Lily Collins as the titular Parisian-resident, now has a release date of December 21, 2022. And the second most important thing? Emily cuts herself a fringe.

Outer Banks season 3

Outer Banks was one of the lucky few series to receive a full teaser trailer. However, it came without confirmation of a set release date, and only the confirmation that Outer Banks will return in 2023.

That could mean that The Pogues will be returning early next year, or late. However, the fact that enough work on Outer Banks season 3 has been completed for there to be a teaser means that you can probably expect the series to drop in the first half of next year.

Vikings: Valhalla season 2

Fans of Norse naughtiness, this one’s for you. Vikings: Valhalla season 2 now has first look video. The short clip shows Olaf and his warriors rounding up Leif, Freydis, and Harald. Then, he commands his soldiers to “Kill them all!”

That’s not very nice, but then again, Vikings can be grumpy. The historical epic is set to hit screens in 2023.

Manifest season 4

Part one of Manifest season 4 was given a full, official trailer. It teased more mystery, more twists, and more aeronautical action. Basically, more of the same.

You can watch part one of Manifest season 4 on November 4th, 2022.

The Crown season 5

Fans of the biographical drama series The Crown will be delighted to learn that The Crown season 5 now has a short teaser trailer, a poster, and a confirmed release date. The poster, seen above, is a simple one showing the series’ logo, with an ominous crack in the wall behind it (though we suspect it’s just a regular crack, rather than a Doctor Who style one).

The teaser trailer was exclusive to the event, but showed Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West playing Diana and Charles respectively, as they geared up to wage a media campaign against one another in the aftermath of their separation.

It was also confirmed that the release of The Crown season 5 will not be pushed back due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the series is pushing ahead with a premiere date of November 9, 2022.

Knives Out 2

Audiences got the chance to look at the first clip from the new Rian Johnson movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The clip, which is introduced by Johnson, is from one of the early scenes. It shows the cast as they begin to solve their first mystery, before being implicated in the sprawling events of the movie.

It follows an earlier trailer, which gave a broader overview of the new mystery movie. Knives Out 2 will be available on Netflix from December 23, 2022.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Finally, a behind the scenes teaser for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio was released. It shows some of the work that went into the movie, but gives little else away about this new adaptation.

The footage is, genuinely, stunning. It shows del Toro’s love for animation, and the passion that is at the core of the new stop-motion animated movie. We’ll stop talking now, but please check it out for yourself. You won’t regret it.