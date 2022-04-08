Bridgerton cast – meet the people who bring the Netflix series to life

Since its exciting debut last year, the Netflix series Bridgerton has proven to be a hit with both critics and audiences alike. The cultural impact of Bridgerton is so huge, that there was even a Secret Cinema-inspired reenactment ball, as people couldn’t get enough of the romance, chemistry, and four-string covers of Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish hits.

After Bridgerton season 2 made a triumphant return to the streaming service in March, it quickly became clear that the drama series was the Diamond of the Season, as the only records they had not yet broken are their own from the previous series!

According to Netflix, Bridgerton season 2 was viewed for 251.7 million hours in its first full week, breaking the record for most hours spent watching an English-language series in its own week. It also currently ranks first in Netflix’s top ten for English-language TV series for the week of March 28 – April 3 2022. A lot of Bridgerton’s success, which is based on the hit book series, can be owed to their (very attractive) ensemble cast — so let’s find out more about them.

Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton)

As the dashing Viscount Bridgerton, it won’t surprise anyone to learn that this isn’t Jonathan Bailey’s first foray into 1800s roles. When he was just 8 years old, he portrayed Gavroche in the musical Les Miserables, and also captured hearts as Tiny Tim three years earlier, in a Royal Shakespeare Company production for A Christmas Carol.

Outside his illustrious theatre and musical career, for which he has been nominated for multiple awards, 33-year-old Bailey has also tried his hand at voice acting for iconic games such as Final Fantasy XIV, and has also appeared in various films and television shows like St Trinians and Leonardo.

He’s also appeared in various Shakespeare productions like King Lear and Othello, the former of which he starred alongside Ian McKellen. In 2020, he spoke to McKellen about their shared experience of being openly gay in the entertainment industry.

Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton)

Like her on-screen brother, Phoebe Dynevor (who’s mother, Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor, is no stranger to screens), started her acting career as a child.

She portrayed a student in UK school drama Waterloo Road and later had roles in TV shows like Snatch and Younger. In 2021, she had her feature film debut, playing 1930’s artist Clarice Cliff in a biopic.

RegÉ Jean-Page (Simon Basset)

In a coincidental twist of fate, Page, like his on-screen wife, also appeared in BBC school drama Waterloo Road, although they didn’t appear at the same time.

He was critically acclaimed for his performance in 2016 ABC drama Roots, an adaptation of the 1976 novel chronicling a Black man and his descendents throughout the slave trade and beyond.

He was then cast in the Shonda Rimes-produced legal drama For The People before reuniting with Rimes once again in his breakout role as The Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton in 2020.

Page was nominated for a Primetime Emmy award for his portrayal of the troubled Duke, and is now set to star in a string of blockbusters, as he steps away from Bridgerton to focus on his film career.

NICOLA COUGHLAN (PENELOPE FEATHERINGTON)

When real-life Galway Girl Nicola Coughlan first appeared on Bridgerton as timid wallflower Penelope Featheringston, many already knew who she was.

Her breakout role was two years earlier as part of acclaimed British comedy Derry Girls, which follows a group of teenage friends at the height of the Troubles in 1990’s Ireland.

As neurotic Claire Devlin, Coughlan was a big comic relief of the series, but she’s really been able to show off her acting chops as Pen – especially with her unrequited love for Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and double-life as mysterious gossip fiend Lady Whistledown.

Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma)

Simone Ashley may have only appeared in season 2 of Bridgerton, portraying the fiery Kate Sharma and future wife of Capital ‘R’ Rake Anthony Bridgerton, but audiences soon fell in love with both Ashley and the compelling love story she portrayed alongside Jonathan Bailey, who took centre stage that season as the Viscount.

This isn’t Ashley’s first dalliance with Netflix: she’s appeared as part of Ruby Matthews’ Untouchables clique in Sex Education since the start, and is known for coining the infamous line: “It’s my vagina.” Away from the streaming service, Ashley is also set to appear in Disney’s live action remake of The Little Mermaid in an undisclosed role.

Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton)

In something Eloise would find fascinating, Claudia Jessie was born and raised on a canal boat. After being discovered and signed to an agent in 2012, Jessie had major roles in a string of TV productions, including CBBC series Dixi, historical miniseries Vanity Fair and cop dramas WPC-56, and Line of Duty. Jessie made her feature film debut back in 2016 historical movie Their Finest.

Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte)

Last but not least, we have Her Royal Highness. Along with her on-screen husband, King George III, Golda Rosheuvel is the only person to play a character who actually existed in the Regency era. Rosheuvel moved to the UK from Guyana when she was five years old, and has had an illustrious theatre career with multiple Shakespeare productions, musicals, and acclaimed plays like Angels in America.

In a history-making moment, Roshevuel, who is a lesbian in real life, played a lesbian Othello in a 2018 production of Othello. As she continues to shine in her role in Bridgerton, she’s set to continue the real-life monarch’s story in a prequel series, which will follow a younger Queen Charlotte as well as a younger Lady Danbury and Violet Bridgerton, who are played by Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell in the main show.

Both seasons of Bridgerton can be streamed now on Netflix.