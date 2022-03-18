Enola Holmes 2 release date, cast, trailer, and more

What is Enola Holmes 2’s release date? The game is afoot, again. We might not have seen it coming, but as it turns out, an adventure starring Sherlock Holmes’ little sister actually had a hell of a lot of pulling power.

Enola Holmes, the immensely British romp starring Stranger Things’ own Millie Bobby Brown was a surprise hit, and not only did it give us a peek at the family tree of the world’s most famous detective, it also gave us the hunkiest Sherlock yet in Henry Cavill (sorry, Robert Downey Jr., we knew this would have meant a lot to you) and a surprisingly chipper skip across Victorian England, with more than enough winks-to-camera to keep things light. Enola Holmes was just as surprising a film to audiences as it was surprising that Sherlock Holmes had a sister at all – and though the rights of the film that was once set to hit theatres were sold to Netflix, as a result of the pandemic, the film still managed to go down a treat.

But, now that we know a sequel is on the way, we’ve got some questions. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming sequel to Enola Holmes.

Enola Holmes 2 Release Date – When Is Enola Holmes 2 Coming Out?

We don’t actually have a confirmed release date for the film just yet, and we expect it’ll arrive with a new trailer from Netflix, but we’ve got an idea of when it’s likely to launch.

Filming began back in October 2021, and a video from Henry Cavill’s Instagram confirmed that he finished filming on November 28 – so it’s likely that the film has wrapped on production by now, either that or it certainly will do shortly.

If the film can make a contribution to Netflix’s 2022 preview, though, it’s more than likely that the film has completely wrapped. We imagine that if the film has wrapped shooting, it could end up seeing a release as early as mid-to-late 2022, and it doesn’t seem like it’ll stray into 2023 thanks to the semi-confirmation of the film appearing in the Netflix 2022 movie preview.

Enola Holmes 2 Cast – Who Is Returning For Enola Holmes 2?

The sequel itself was revealed to us in May of last year in an announcement on Twitter with a snappy little announcement animation – but it also came with the news of some of its returning heads. Both director Harry Bradbeer and writer Jack Thorne are set to return, meaning that the creative heads of the first film are likely to turn out another banger with Enola Holmes 2. But, we also got the confirmation of some returning cast.

Both Millie Bobbie Brown and Henry Cavill are also set to return to the film, as Enola Holmes and her famous older brother Sherlock respectively.

Plus, later in 2021 during Netflix’s Tudum event, Helena Bonham Carter confirmed that she’s returning as Eudoria Holmes, as well as Louis Partrige as Lord Tewkesbury, Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade, and Susan Wokoma as Edith.

Plus, some newcomers are on the way – Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss are set to appear, though their characters are as yet unknown. Exciting.

Enola Holmes 2 Trailer – Where Is The Trailer For Enola Holmes 2?

We haven’t got a trailer for the film just yet, however we’ve been lucky enough to get a small peek at the film itself. Netflix released a small teaser at some of the films yet to come in 2022, which you might remember as the reason that Twitter lost its mind over one shot from Knives Out 2.

The video shows a brief look at Enola Holmes 2, with a cheeky monologue-to-camera from Sherlock and Enola. The few shots we see show Enola darting through London streets and dancing in a ballroom, as well as Sherlock, deep in thought, smoking a pipe. Intriguing.

Enola Holmes 2 Story – What Is Enola Holmes 2 About?

We’re not entirely sure how the story of Enola Holmes 2 will play out, but chances are, Helena Bonham Carter’s Eudoria Holmes is likely to be quite a big part of it. Since Eudoria vanished on Enola’s sixteenth birthday, and only reappears at the end of the film to explain where she’s been and then dips again, she’s definitely got some explaining to do.

Aside from this, though, there’s every chance that Enola Holmes could simply draw upon the narrative of the second book in The Enola Holmes Mysteries series, The Case of the Left-Handed Lady.

The story follows Enola as she makes attempt to track down the missing Lady Cecily Alistair using a myriad of disguises and her intellect to find her – using the clues given to her by a collection of strange paintings. She goes off on a mysterious adventure across England as ever, and the book would serve as a great point of reference for a second film.

Whatever’s coming next, there’s one thing for sure – it’s going to be a delightful trot across Victorian England with more than enough whimsical jibes to the camera to keep us going.

