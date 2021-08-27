John Wick 4 release date, cast, trailer, and more

Keep an eye on your pencils, John Wick: Chapter 4 is on its way as Keanu Reeves once again reprises his role as the not-so-retired hitmane. Chad Stahelski, stuntman turned director, once again takes the reins driving the action movie series.

We’ve known about this fourth installation since the opening week of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum but we know so much more now that we can share with you. Whilst we’re sure John Wick will be back with more violence, showdowns, smouldering looks into the camera, and of course, guns, lots of guns, there’s still a lot of mystery around what we can expect.

So, we’ve put together everything we know so far about John Wick: Chapter 4, including a release date, plot, and the cast that will be lining up alongside one of the movie world’s most prolific assassins. Fans have been waiting a while since John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum came out in 2019, but we’ve thankfully received news of John’s return in the highly anticipated franchise.

What is the John Wick: Chapter 4 release date?

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be coming to cinemas on May 27, 2022. Initially slated for the May 21, and at one point reportedly lined up for same-day release alongside The Matrix 4, John Wick: Chapter 4 has had some Covid-related delays.

In true John Wick fashion, Lionsgate followed suit of the past releases by sending fans who had signed up to an exclusive text service a message saying they were back in business. It read: “Consider this a professional courtesy. John Wick: Chapter 4 is now in production.”

It was also shared alongside this image of an empty director’s chair, which on social media had the caption: “Anybody got a pencil sharpener? John Wick: Chapter 4 is now in production.”

“We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two instalments of our John Wick action franchise,” John Feltheimer, CEO of Lionsgate, revealed an earnings call in 2020. So, double John Wick. What more could we ask for? Triple, I guess.

What is the John Wick: Chapter 4 plot?

John Wick first came out in 2014 as the assassin was brought out of retirement to avenge his poor dead puppy. In John Wick: Chapter 2, he had to fulfil an old blood oath. Then in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum he fought the High Table, so what’s next for the deadly assassin.

Chapter 3 ended on a severely wounded John Wick being taken to an underground bunker by The Tick Tock Man (Jason Mantzoukas) to Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne), where they agreed with their shared anger at the High Table.

Winston (Ian McShane) left John for dead as he hoped to remain manager of The Continental and in good favour with the High Table. So, in Chapter 4, we hope to see a joining of forces between Bowery King and John Wick.

We also know that the crew have reportedly been on location in France, Germany, New York and Japan, so we can expect lots of intercontinental brawling.

When can we see a John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer?

Not for a while yet. Since filming is still ongoing, it’ll be months before we get any teasers, snippets or clips. However, we may very well get some stills during the autumn and winter to tide us over.

Who is in the John Wick: Chapter 4 cast?

The John Wick: Chapter 4 crew have clearly been in full casting mode with lots of names to add to the ever-growing IMDB page for the newest instalment, both returning and new.

Keanu Reeves as John Wick

Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King

Ian McShane as Winston

Lance Reddick as Charon

“I read the script. It’s really, really cool. As much as it’s the same world as the other three films, it’s just deeper,” Laurence Fisburne said of the script in an interview with Collider. “It’s much deeper in terms of the code of the assassinm and the relationship that he has with one character in particular, who I think Mr. Watanabe is playing, is really the heart and soul of it.

However, Collider confirmed that Watanabe is supposedly the name of a character in the new film, not the name of a new cast member, for example, Ken Watanabe from The Last Samurai.

In terms of who’s new, here are some of the names that have been announced so far:

During an interview with Collider, Bill Skarsgård revealed a little about how he was cast in his role, “ Chad [Stahelski] reached out to me, and I met him a few times, and I really liked him. It was a really fun role. I’m not gonna go into detail [about] what it is, but it was a fun role and a run world.”

And when it comes to Donnie Yen’s role, Deadline revealed that Donnie will be playing an old friend of John Wick’s, sharing the same history and many of the same enemies.

Japanese-British singer Rina Sawayama from Turn Up Charlie will also make her acting debut in the action sequel. And that’s all the intel we have right now, but keep your eyes peeled, because if there’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s that killers like John are hiding in all corners.