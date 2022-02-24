Emily in Paris season 3 release date – what’s next for Lily Collins’ Netflix series

When is Emly in Paris season 3 out on Netflix? Emily in Paris is a shining star of Netflix’s rom-com originals, with over 58 million households streaming the show in its first 28 days on the platform. In case you didn’t know, award-winning showrunner Darren Star, of Sex and the City and Younger fame, brings Emily’s life to screens in fabulous fashion as she navigates living in the French capital after a job move from Chicago.

She launches a successful Instagram account following her antics, she bobs and weaves through the idiosyncrasies of French living, working, and loving… and best of all, she makes some incredibly bold fashion statements that will leave you asking, do I love it or hate it?

Emily, played by Lily Collins, is a woman embracing life in a new city and what a life she starts to have. Not least watching as she engages in some enviable romantic endeavours in one of the world’s most romantic cities. What’s not to… Louvre, eh? Viewers watched with bated breath for a big life decision from our leading lady in the season 2 finale. But, like any great TV series, we’ve got to wait for season 3 for an answer. Luckily, mon ami, we’ve got some news about that, and you can head below for all the details about Emily in Paris season 3.

Emily in Paris season 3 release date: When is Emily in Paris season 3 out?

Emily in Paris will be returning for a season 3, parfait! Not only that, but Netflix has also confirmed that the popular series has earned itself a season 4 renewal too.

In a tweet mere weeks after season 2’s release, Netflix confirmed the news.

Say bonjour to 3 & 4! EMILY IN PARIS is officially returning for two more seasons. 🥐🇫🇷 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 10, 2022

Bonjour, indeed.

In terms of an Emily in Paris season 3 release date though, we don’t have one to share with you just yet. The cast and crew haven’t commenced filming so it might be a little wait, but it is coming.

Season 1 dropped in October 2020, season 2 in December 2021, so we could be looking at a late 2022 release. Watch this space.

Emily in Paris season 3 trailer: Is there an Emily in Paris season 3 trailer?

We don’t have a trailer to share just yet, but be sure to check back and we’ll update you when we do.

Season 1’s trailer dropped in September, a month before the show hit Netflix and season 2’s trailer came in November, also a month before the show’s full release on the streaming platform. Given that, we’ve got a while yet before we see any fresh footage from Emily in Paris.

Emily in Paris season 3 plot: What can we expect for Emily in Paris season 3?

Season 2 was full of love, lust, and lots of passionate moments between Emily and her not one, but two love interests. Oh lá lá! We left season 2 with Emily torn between two decisions.

One, whether to stay in Paris and take Sylvie’s offer of a job in her new company after leaving Savoir. Two, to keep her romance in Alfie going long-distance or to pursue Gabriel’s heart once again. A choice between two great jobs and two great men, Emily has quite the predicament.

Emily In Paris Season One $29.01 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Viewers watched as Emily finally admitted to Gabriel that she wanted to give love a chance, but finds, unsurprisingly given Emily’s involvement, that Gabriel has reunited with Camille and moved back in together. We want to say we’re shocked, but love is never easy for Emily in Paris.

On the cusp of finding out Emily’s decision with regards to work, we see her phone Sylvie with her answer only to be cut to end credits in a dramatic cliffhanger ending that we’ll have to wait a while to find the answer to.

Where to watch: Best streaming services

According to Variety, “The next season will shoot once again at the Studios of Paris on the outskirts of the French capital in the spring or summer. Some other locations are being explored, including London.” We’d only be making assumptions for the plot if we discussed the locations, but it hints at certain ideas nonetheless.

Emily in Paris season 3 at least promises resolve and no doubt continued turmoil in both love and work for our leading lady.

Emily in Paris season 3 cast: Who is in Emily in Paris season 3?

Of course, Lily Collins aka Emily will be back to reprise her leading role.

In a post on Instagram, Lily expressed her delight at the show returning for both seasons 3 and 4, saying, “I can’t tell if Emily would love or hate this announcement outfit, but she’d be screaming either way. Truly love you all, thanks so much for the incredible support. Seriously cannot wait for more. Merci Beaucoup!!…”

Comments on the post hint at returning cast members too, with Ashley Park (Mindy), Camille Razat (Camille), and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie) all leaving messages of excitement.

Emily in Paris (Paperback) $7.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

The returning cast seemingly hangs alongside Emily’s decision on whether to join Sylvie’s new company or take the promotion for Savoir in Chicago. And, whether she continues her relationship with Alfie as he returns to London.

Love to laugh: Best comedy movies

We also hope to see more of Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), and Kate Walsh (Madeleine). Whether we see Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), we’ll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, seasons 1 and 2 of Emily in Paris are both available to stream on Netflix. But, if you’re in the market for something new to watch, why not check out our guide to the best Netflix series or if you’re looking for more tales of love, we’ve put together a guide to the best romance movies of all time.