Shadow and Bone season 2 release date, cast, trailer, and more

Based on two series of books set in the Grishaverse by Leigh Bardugo, Shadow and Bone blew away lovers of quality TV series when it first aired on Netflix on April 23, 2021. The fantasy show was streamed by 55 million households during the first 28 days of its release and ended on an epic cliffhanger. Needless to say, we have all been waiting eagerly for news about a Shadow and Bone season 2 release date, and are anxious to dive into the next chapter of the story.

Set in 19th century Tsarist Russia, half of the population are known as Grisha, people with special abilities and elemental bending powers. Shadow and Bone’s story follows an orphaned girl Alina, who is revealed to be a prophesied Grisha known as the Sun Summoner. Her blinding ability is the only thing that can destroy the deadly Shadow Fold that threatens the kingdom. The first season was filled with fighting, drama, romance, mystical stags, and a bit of spicy betrayal. There were also plenty of unanswered questions, leaving fans on the edge of their seats, and perfectly set up the Netflix TV series for a second season.

Luckily, Netflix has announced that Shadow and Bone season 2 is on its way. Ahead of the new season, we have gathered everything that you need to know. From its release date, trailer, plot, cast, and more, we here at The Digital Fix have rounded up all the info that you need before venturing back into the magical world of the Grishaverse.

Shadow and Bone season 2 release date: When is Shadow and Bone season 2 out?

Netflix hasn’t given a set release date for Shadow and Bone season 2 just yet. But rest assured, the second season is still definitely on its way, and its production seems to be going well. On July 7, Netflix released a video announcement that saw the cast of Shadow and Bone share that season 2 was in the works. However, the video didn’t reveal any potential dates; instead, the stars simply said that we’d see them in the Grishaverse once again – they just didn’t specify when.

The series’s producer, Shawn Levy, did reveal back in August to Collider that the script for Shadow and Bone season 2 is completed and that the show will be heading into production soon. From Levy’s statement, it is safe to say that we can expect Shadow and Bone’s next season to begin filming before 2022.

Shadow and Bone season 1 started filming in October 2019 until March 2020. It then aired a year later, in April 2021. So, if Shadow and Bone season 2 follows a similar filming and production pattern, fantasy fans can expect a late fall 2022 or early 2023 release date. However, nothing has been officially confirmed, so stay tuned for updates.

Shadow and Bone season 2 trailer: Is there a trailer for Shadow and Bone season 2?

Currently, Netflix hasn’t released a trailer for Shadow and Bone season 2. However, that doesn’t mean that Netflix hasn’t been promoting the series. A month before the announcement teaser for the second season, the streaming service posted a few fun videos of the first season, including a bloopers reel.

When Netflix releases an official trailer for Shadow and Bone season 2, we will be sure to let you know, so remember to keep your eye on this guide.

Shadow and Bone season 2 plot: What happens in Shadow and Bone season 2?

We may not have an official synopsis from Netflix yet, but we do have some pretty solid guesses about what Shadow and Bone season 2’s plot will be about. In the last season, we saw Alina’s collarbone absorb some mystical stag antlers, The Darkling expand the Shadow Fold, and Alina and Mal fleeing from Kirigan’s immortal clutches – at least for now.

In season 1, we also saw Kaz, Ineji and Jesper returning to Ketterdam. Nina follows them as she is set on trying to free her now turned lover Matthias from prison. Although we don’t have any solid story details for Shadow and Bone season 2 yet, we can begin to piece together a pretty clear picture of what it could look like by looking at the novels Siege and Storm and Six of Crows. Shadow and Bone season 1 followed the story primarily from the first novel, Shadow and Bone. Therefore, we can assume that Shadow and Bone season 2 will stick closely to the plot from the second book in Leigh Bardugo’s trilogy – Storm and Siege.

In the Storm and Siege book, we see Alina and Mal trying to start a new and normal life in Novyi Zem, with Alina hiding her identity as the Sun Summoner. However, (surprise) the Darkling is determined to track the two down, and with his increased power thanks to the now bigger and badder Shadow Fold, he soon finds and captures the two. Seeing how season one ended with the Darkling surviving and Mal and Alina on the run, it seems like Storm and Siege’s plot fits into where we last left off. But, as is the case with most adaptations, the TV series can always deviate from its source material.

Collider asked Leigh Bardugo if Shadow and Bone season 2 would go straight into the book Siege and Storm. Bardugo teased that the upcoming plot may surprise us and that we may potentially see a script that features more than just one of the books in the series. “I would prefer not to get too deep into specifics,” Bardugo said. “But I will say this, which is that there are currently seven novels in the Grishaverse, not counting the short stories. And I don’t believe it takes seven seasons to get through that story, because we’ve created this alternate timeline. But I’m not the showrunner, so we’ll see what Eric [Heisserer] has in mind.”

It’s safe to say that some surprise curveballs could be thrown into the plot, and the third book in the series, Ruin and Rising, could be covered as well as Siege and Storm. Bardugo’s statement also hints that the Crows story will get some attention. As fans of the books may know, season 1 featured a new story for Kaz that basically was a prequel to the Six of Crows – the first book in the Crow centred series that technically takes place after the Shadow and Bone trilogy.

Since Six of Crows isn’t tied to Alina’s story arc, season 2’s script may work to tie them into the central plot more. It is worth noting that Novyi Zem – the place where Mal and Alina are heading is Jesper’s home country before he travelled to Ketterdam, so there is definitely a potential link there.

There is also the possibility of a new magic amplifier appearing in season 2. In season 1, obviously, we saw the stag, the central magic amplifier being killed by the Darkling. However, it was revealed that Ilya Morozova created two more amplifiers that can greatly enhance a Grisha’s power. After Alina and Mal get captured by the Darkling in the second book, they are forced to hunt the Sea Whip – the new mystical and aquatic amplifier.

There is a well of story possibilities for Shadow and Bone season 2. Although we don’t have a solid confirmation just yet, by going off the books and fan theories, it seems like the new season will be even more action-packed and fantastical than its predecessor.

Who are the new characters in Shadow and Bone season 2?

There are at least two new characters in Shadow and Bone season 2 that we are pretty confident will appear. Showrunner Eric Heisserer has teased that we will get to see Wylan Van Eck in the new season. For those who haven’t read the books, Wylan is the missing Crow member we have been waiting for. In Bardugo’s novels, he is the son of a wealthy merchant and a demolition expert – making him perfect for the gang’s future heists (and perhaps Matthias’ future prison break). He is also the love interest for Jesper, so we may be getting another romance in season two as well.

Another character that appears in the book Siege and Storm is Nikolai Lantsov, the second son of the King and Queen of Ravka. If the books are anything to go by, Shadow and Bone season 2 will see the character help Mal and Alina escape the Darkling and take them across the Shadow Fold to a steampunk looking flying ship – which we are personally excited to see come to life. Stay tuned for more character updates.

Shadow and Bone season 2 cast: Who is in Shadow and Bone season 2?

The main cast we saw in season one is expected to return for Shadow and Bone season 2. That means Jessie Mei Li will be back as the Sun Summoner Alina. Archie Renaux will take on the role of Mal once again, and Ben Barnes is returning as everyone’s favourite power-hungry antagonist General Kirigan – also known as the Darkling.

Here is the full list of the expected returning cast for Shadow and Bone season 2:

Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov

Ben Barnes as General Kirigan (the Darkling)

Archie Renaux as Malyen ‘Mal’ Oretsov

Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker

Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa

Kit Young as Jesper Fahey

Danielle Gilligan as Nina Zenik

Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar

Zoe Wanamaker as Baghra

Sujaya Dasgupta as Zoya Nazyalensky

So far, there haven’t been any hints as to who will play Nikolia and Wyaln. There also hasn’t been any clues as to who are the new faces that will be joining the Grishaverse in the next chapter. We will have to wait for Netflix to release more cast announcements before we have a complete picture of who is going to be in Shadow and Bone season 2.

Where can I watch Shadow and Bone season 2?

Shadow and Bone season 2 will be available on the streaming service Netflix. Since it is an original series, don’t expect it to be distributed on any other platform. Season 1 was a Netflix exclusive, so season 2 will likely be as well.

It is also unlikely that Shadow and Bone season 2 will be available on Blu-ray and DVD. If a Blu-ray and DVD release does happen, it will be in the far future, and after a Shadow and Bone season 1 release, which hasn’t been confirmed yet.

And there you have it, everything we know about Shadow and Bone season 2.