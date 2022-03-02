Knives Out 2 release date – when is Daniel Craig’s new murder mystery movie out?

When is Knives Out 2 out? In 2019 director Rian Johnson spun a twisted web and we are not finished untangling it, not yet. Yes, while The Last of the Gentlemen Sleuths Benoit Blanc may have solved the murder of Harlan Thrombey, exonerating his nurse, Marta Cabrera, in the process, but his work is not yet done.

That’s right; we’re getting a sequel to Knives Out, the detective movie that had the whole world asking, ‘where did Chris Evans get that really nice jumper?’ It’s no surprise that a sequel was greenlit; the film grossed $311.4 million worldwide against a budget of just $40 million and netted more award nominations than a hyperactive butterfly collector on new net day.

Still, it’s been a few years since the first Knives Out debuted, and like a detective seeking to solve a murder, you’ve probably got more than a few questions you’d like answering. Don’t worry though, you won’t have to interrogate anyone. We’ve done all the hard work for you. So here’s everything we know about the Knives Out 2 release date and more.

Knives Out 2 release date: When is Knives Out 2 out?

Knives Out 2 is due to hit Netflix in late 2022 probably autumn. A sequel to Rian Johnson’s excellent thriller movie was announced in January 2020, a few months after the first film hit theatres.

Benoit Blanc’s second outing was originally set to be distributed by Lionsgate, but it wasn’t meant to be. In a twist worthy of an Agatha Christie novel, the streaming service Netflix outbid Lionsgate for the film paying a reported $469 million to secure the rights to not one but two sequels.

Filming began in June of 2020 on the island of Spetses off the coast of Greece and Knives Out 2 wrapped filming in September.

Knives Out 2 plot: What’s Knives Out 2 about?

It’s a mystery! Too obvious a joke? Sorry. Honestly, though, we’re not sure. Johnson and the cast have been keen to preserve the film’s secrets (for obvious reasons), although a few tidbits have been revealed here and there. We know that knives Out 2 isn’t a continuation of the first film, so that means we won’t be seeing Marta and the douchey Thrombey family again.

Instead, it will be a new standalone film featuring Benoit on a new adventure. Johnson has compared the character to Agatha Christie’s most famous creation telling The Hollywood Reporter that audiences should “think of it just like another Hercule Poirot novel from Agatha Christie, so a whole new location, whole new cast.” Let’s just hope it’s better than Death on the Nile.

We can guess, judging by the filming location, that this particular mystery will trade the sleepy American east coast for a far more exotic location. Unfortunately, you can change the scenery but you can’t change humanity’s darker impulses, and we imagine (although it’s not confirmed) that Benoit will be investigating another fiendish murder mystery.

One of the film’s stars, Dave Bautista, couldn’t help dropping a tantalising tease about the film promising fans it would be even better than the first. “I really think it’s going to be as good, if not better, than the first one,” Bautista told People. “I’m always afraid to say that because I don’t want anybody to get offended saying that we’re going to be better, but I really do think this. I think the characters are just so much more colourful. I think people are really going to dig this.”

Knives Out trailer: Does Knives Out 2 have a trailer?

Sort of. While there’s no official full-length trailer yet Netflix released a short teaser to promote their 2022 slate.

When we say short, we’re not lying either, it lasts a few seconds at most, but you get to see Benoit Blanc’s face (in case you forgot what he looked like) and the rest of the cast, speaking of which…

Knives Out 2 cast: Who’s in Knives Out 2?

Honestly, it would be easier to say who’s not in Knives Out 2. This thing competes with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer movie for the most stacked movie cast ever, well, not really. Everyone’s in Oppenheimer. You’re in Oppenheimer. You just don’t know it yet.

Anyway, Daniel Craig is the only returning star from the original Knives Out – so sorry, Ana de Armas stans. Don’t worry, though, there’s a whole new lineup of suspects for the great Benoit Blanc to investigate.

The Knives Out 2 cast includes:

Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc

Dave Bautista

Edward Norton

Janelle Monáe

Kathryn Hahn

Leslie Odom Jr.

Kate Hudson

Madelyn Cline

Jessica Henwick

Ethan Hawke

Unfortunately, we don’t have a clue who anyone’s playing, but that’s part of the fun of a mystery movie, isn’t it? Behind the camera, Rian Johnson’s back in the director’s chair.

He’ll be joined by the original film’s cinematographer Steve Yedlin, composer Nathan Johnson, and editor Bob Ducsay so even if it doesn’t have the same cast it should still look, feel, and sound like Knives Out.

Where can I watch Knives Out 2?

Netflix? Did you not see the bit earlier we explained how much they paid for this movie. There’s no chance that Netflix is letting this go to any of their competitors or physical media.

That said, the streaming service may screen it in cinemas if they fancy its chances, like the first Knives Out, with the various awards bodies.