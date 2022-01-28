The Crown season 5 release date – what’s next for the royal Netflix series

When is The Crown season 5 release date? During the course of four seasons, Netflix’s prestigious TV series The Crown has tracked the trials and tribulations of the UK’s most famous clan, The Windsors. But what’s next for the British royal family and their matriarch Queen Elizabeth?

So far, we’ve seen her majesty steer her blue-blooded brood through the rise and fall of several Prime Ministers, a royal wedding or two, and even the outbreak of war. Now, as we move out of the ’80s and into the ’90s, Liz and her bloodline face the most difficult decade of their rule.

There’s disaster, divorce, and death on the horizon for the royals, but when is The Crown season 5 due to be released? Which tabloid headlines will it adapt for the small screen? And who will replace the outgoing cast? Well, don’t worry, we’ve consulted with our sources in court to bring you everything you need to know about the new season of The Crown.

The Crown season 5 release date: When is The Crown Season 5 out?

Netflix hasn’t announced an official release date for The Crown season 5 just yet. However, the streaming service revealed, in a missive from the show’s new Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton), that The Crown will return in November 2022.

During the short video, Staunton pays tribute to her predecessors Clare Foy and Olivia Coleman before adding: “On behalf of the cast and crew, we look forward to bringing you the next season of The Crown in November 2022”.

The Crown season 5 plot: What will happen in The Crown season 5?

The Crown season 5 will focus on a particularly turbulent time in royal history, the early-to-mid ’90s. The season 4 final saw Maggie Thatcher turfed out of Downing Street in 1990, but The Crown won’t pick up immediately where it left off in 1990.

It’s rumoured that the fifth season will begin in 1992 (the year the Queen described as her “annus horribilis”) and cover five years before ending with the death of Princess Diana in 1997. None of that’s been officially confirmed by Netflix as of yet, but the fact that Bertie Carvel has been cast as Tony Blair – who came to power in 1997 – lends weight to the rumours.

The royal touch: Best movies of all time

If The Crown is covering 1992 to 1997, then it seems likely we’ll see the Queen and Charles’s relationship continue to deteriorate as he pursues his relationship with Camilla and divorces Diana. It’s also expected that the disgraced Prince Andrew will play a significant role in the upcoming season, as this was when he divorced Sarah Ferguson.

Paul Bashir’s notorious Panorama interview with Diana will be addressed at some point as well. Still, it’s not all doom and gloom for The Firm, the Queen’s golden wedding anniversary happened in 1997, so maybe we’ll see that as well?

The Crown season 5 trailer: Does The Crown season 5 have a trailer?

The Crown season 5 doesn’t have a trailer at the time of writing. Traditionally The Crown’s trailers have dropped in the Autumn, so we can probably expect a trailer sometime in September.

The Crown season 5 cast: Who’s in the cast season 5?

The Crown refreshes and replaces its cast every two seasons to reflect the passing years. So it’s out with the old – Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, and Helena Bonham Carter – and in with the new.

Imelda Staunton (who you probably know as the Harry Potter villain Umbridge) will be stepping into the Queen’s expensive shoes. Jonathan Pryce of Game of Thrones fame will play Phillip Elizabeth, while Elizabeth Debicki will portray the ‘People’s Princess’ Diana.

The Crown season 5 cast is:

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

Jonny Lee Miller as John Major

Dominic West as Prince Charles

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

Marcia Warren as The Queen Mother,

Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles,

Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne,

James Murray as Prince Andrew,

Emma Laird Craig as Sarah, Ferguson

Sam Woolf as Prince Edward

Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed,

Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair, Prime Minister

Prasanna Puwanarajah as Martin Bashir

Jonny Lee Miller will play John Major in the fifth season of The Crown. pic.twitter.com/woMcTQtUmb — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) June 25, 2021

Will The Crown get a season 6?

Yes, The Crown was initially planned to run for five seasons, but Deadline reported that the show’s creator Peter Morgan decided they need a sixth season to do the royal family justice.

This is the end: Best thriller movies

“As we started to discuss the storylines for series 5,” Morgan said. “It soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story, we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons. To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”