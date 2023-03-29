Our favourite Succession star is joining Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and now one of the best Succession cast members, Deadpool 3 is shaping up to be a truly great Marvel movie.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will lead Deadpool 3

Published:

Marvel Cinematic UniverseRyan ReynoldsSuccession

We’re still a long way out from the Deadpool 3 release date, but the prospect of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman moving their light-hearted feud into an MCU movie is about as exciting as superhero movies get – concerns about Logan aside.

The new movie just got even more intriguing with the revelation that the star of one of the best TV series on the planet is joining the comedy movie.

Variety reported that Succession cast member Matthew Macfadyen has signed on for a role in Deadpool 3, though there’s no intel yet on which MCU character he’ll be playing.

Macfadyen has spent the last few years wowing audiences as one of the best Succession characters, with his Tom Wambsgans working his way into the powerful orbit of the Roy family by marrying Logan Roy’s daughter Shiv.

He will now join Reynolds and Jackman in an action movie in which two of the best X-Men characters end up on a road trip of some sort. It’s set before the events of Logan, so as not to undermine Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine saying goodbye in one of the best movies of the last decade.

YouTube Thumbnail

We can’t wait to see what Macfadyen brings to the unhinged world of Deadpool, and his comedy style seems a perfect fit for whatever Reynolds has cooked up. The MCU, and its fourth wall, won’t know what has hit it.

For more on the Roy family, check out our guides to the Disgusting Brothers, how rich is Logan Roy, and our Succession season 4 episode 1 review.

Or for a look ahead to the next steps in Marvel movies and Marvel series, here’s what you need to know about the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 release date, the Loki season 2 release date, and The Marvels release date.

More from The Digital Fix

A devoted lover of horror movies, musicals, professional wrestling and Waterloo Road. Hopes to one day see Tom Clarkson body slam Leatherface while singing Les Mis.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.