Deadpool 3: how will Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine return?

How will Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine return in Deadpool 3? Most people were delighted when Ryan Reynolds broke the news that Hugh Jackman would play Wolverine again in Deadpool 3. Why wouldn’t they be?

Jackman’s take on the iconic X-Men character is widely regarded as one of the best comicbook movie performances of all time, and fans have wanted to see Wolverine and Deadpool team up for years. There was just one problem with the news. The last time we saw Wolverine in the X-Men movie Logan, he came down with the dreadful condition known as being dead.

So how will Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine return in Deadpool 3? Well, we’ve not been privy to any specific plot details, nor have we seen the script that Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin have been working on, but we’ve been around the block a few times when it comes to comicbook action movies. We think we have a theory of how Marvel Studios will pull it off.

Obviously, this is pure speculation on our part, but it’s likely the Wolverine we see in Deadpool 3 will be a doppelganger from a different part of the multiverse and not the one we saw die in Logan. This will allow director, Shawn Levy, to pick and choose which parts of Wolverine’s character from the X-Men movies he wants to maintain while still being able to put his own spin on things.

The other, less likely option, is that the Wolverine we see in Deadpool 3 is the same version we saw die in Logan but from an earlier part in his timeline. After all, we never saw what Wolverine got up to between the end of Days of Future Past and Logan. Maybe he spent a few decades in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before travelling back to his dimension to farm dirt with Professor X.

In the comics that the MCU is based on, there was a time-displaced version of Wolverine, known as Old Man Logan by fans, who lived on Earth-616 for a time. Maybe this is the same deal?

We'll have to wait until the Merc' with a mouth returns on September 6, 2024, to find out.