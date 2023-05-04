Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 – Batch 89 explained

What is Batch 89 in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3? The new MCU movie has finally arrived on screens, and it’s Rocket Raccoon’s traumatic past in the spotlight. After a decade of watching the gun-toting critter save the day, we’re finally delving into the horrifying back-story that shaped him.

Rocket is undoubtedly the star of the new movie, which provides one of the most emotional arcs in MCU history. Even among the very likeable Guardians of the Galaxy cast, Rocket has always stood out as one of the best MCU characters. And the splinters of his tragic past have consistently been a part of making him such a lovable little psychopath.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 confronts that head-on, so here’s Batch 89 explained. Let’s delve into the secret files of the High Evolutionary and explain all about how Rocket came to be, and why he chose to fly the nest on the path leading to his MCU movie appearances.

What is Batch 89 in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3?

Batch 89 is the code name for the High Evolutionary’s phase of experimentation that led to the creation of Rocket.

The High Evolutionary had been tinkering with various animal-machine hybrids for a long time before he got to Rocket – Subject 89P13 – and discovered his incredible intelligence. Unfortunately, these subjects are merely a stepping stone for the scientific menace, who wanted to callously dispose of them and move on to the next phase of his plan. That was until Rocket made his escape, of course.

Batch 89 also included several other experimented-upon animals, who befriended Rocket during his stay in captivity. They provide a lightness and a warmth amid the terror of what Rocket went through at the hands of one of the best Marvel villains in years.

Who are Rocket’s friends in Batch 89?

Rocket’s friends in Batch 89 are Lylla the Otter, Teefs the Walrus, and Floor the Rabbit.

All three of Rocket’s buddies are, like him, modified animals as part of the High Evolutionary’s nefarious scheme to create a perfect society of his own liking for Counter-Earth. They all have various machine parts attached to them in rather gruesome ways.

Lylla is the most talkative of the bunch, voiced by Linda Cardellini. Meanwhile, likeable doofus Teefs is played by British comedian Asim Chaudhry, and Mikaela Hoover voices the childlike Floor. They’re all adorable in their own, slightly twisted, ways.

