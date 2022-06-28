The best Thor characters – from Hela to Valkyrie

Who are the best Thor characters? Since burning Asgard to the ground and taking to space, the god of Thunder has introduced some real characters to the MCU. His friends include ancient warriors and aliens made of rocks, with more added every other MCU movie.

If you’d asked us during Phase 2 about Thor’s supporting cast, we’d have said Loki and Sif were the only worthwhile parts. Now, in Phase 4, some of the finest actors in Hollywood have shown up to assist Chris Hemsworth’s burly Asgardian (or try defeat him). Even the Guardians of the Galaxy are involved now! Truly, picking the best Thor characters has become a more difficult quandary.

That said, there are some obvious stand-outs, and we’ve been back through all the Thor movies to find who’s still a worthy ally for the son of Odin. The Thor cast has offered a few great additions to the overall tapestry of the MCU timeline, and several more that we’d like to see more of in the upcoming action movies. Anyway, enough chit-chat! Time for the fun to begin.

Heimdall

Grandmaster

Sif

Darcy

Hela

Skurge

Valkyrie

Loki

Korg

The all-seeing guardian of the Bifrost Bridge, Heimdall keeps a watchful eye on all who come in and out of the great, cosmic kingdom. Besides having an incredibly important job that makes him crucial to all Asgardians, he’s also a great source of wisdom, as he’s held his position for quite some time.

Idris Elba was underserved by the MCU in the four entries he appeared, but in that time he still managed to make sure Heimdall was a memorable favourite. Sometimes it’s the desire for more that keeps you thinking about a character.

Grandmaster

Is anyone having more fun within the confines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe than Jeff Goldblum? He’s in his element playing the Grandmaster, the overseer of Sakaar who lives to watch unwitting gladiators kill each other in his personal arena.

The antivillain is somewhat menacing, but with an air of playful eccentricity and exuberance, typical of Goldblum. Really, all Taika Waititi did was bring the Jurassic Park cast-member into the MCU, and let Goldblum do the rest. Good choice.

Sif

Sif is a low-key conduit for various branches of Marvel’s franchise, appearing in Agents of SHIELD and Loki after the first two Thor movies. She’s since been overlooked as Thor’s stepped away from Asgard, which is a shame.

A sister-in-arms to the Odinson, she’s clearly slain many enemies in the name of Asgard. In Kenneth Branagh’s Thor, she’s compared to Xena: Warrior Princess, a fair compliment. Jaimie Alexander’s been listed in Thor: Love and Thunder’s cast, so this might be her grand return.

Darcy

At first, Darcy’s the slightly annoying assistant to Jane Foster, some comic relief that doesn’t quite work. Her ongoing appearances have given her a clear evolution into one of the most knowledgeable and understanding people in the MCU when it comes to superheroes.

She’s the one who discovers the Matrix-like anomaly that allows Thor to come back to Earth in the Dark World, and recently she was integral to SWORD’s investigations in WandaVision. Wherever she appears next, keep an eye on her.

Hela

Remember seeing goth supervillain Cate Blanchett catch Mjolnir mid-air and then crush it in the trailer for Thor: Ragnarok? Good times. After two meandering instalments with lacklustre villains, Hela was a legitimate threat to the lives of Thor and the people of Asgard.

She certainly brought enough disruption, and just like any great antagonist, had a kernel of truth to her animosity. Blanchett isn’t just here to cash a check either, portraying Thor and Loki’s lost sibling with cavalier entitlement. We’re happy to see her, and she knows it.

Skurge

Karl Urban adds another major property to his credits, first as Loki’s guardian of the Bifrost, then as Hela’s henchman. He’s better serving the latter than the former, with a wide inventory of heavy duty weapons at his disposal.

A hard man on the surface, he’s shown to have a softer side as Hela’s plan comes to fruition. His all-guns-blazing death is earned, though we still miss Urban’s dry comedic delivery.

Valkyrie

A warrior so great Thor himself looked up to her. When Hela knocked her for six, she became one of the greatest mercenaries on Sakaar, a place full of gladiators. After that, she helps relocate the Asgardians to Earth post-Snap.

Valkyrie’s one of the people that makes the God of Thunder look good. She does most of what he does better, to the point he gives her leadership of the New Asgard. Where is our Tessa Thompson-led Valkyrie movie or TV series, Marvel?

Loki

Being the one consistently brilliant part of any Thor production, Loki manages to make even The Dark World a touch worthwhile (but only a touch). The scorned adopted brother of the Odinson may seem evil, but really he just loves making a mess and wants to be loved.

At this point, Tom Hiddleston’s portrayal has become its own thing. His redemption in Ragnarok and ending with Infinity War allowed for a decoupling that now gives Loki more room to shine. We expect great things from Loki season 2.

Korg

Most director inserts are brief cameos, or something that’s trying to be clever. Taika Waititi creates someone that’s made of rocks and wants to kick ghosts.

More than just absurd comedy, Korg’s kind and gentle nature relieves tension as well. He’s a dedicated friend, and a worthwhile ally since he’s, y’know, composed entirely of stone. His revolution never quite got off the ground, but he’s practically an Avenger these days, so probably not that bothered.

That’s our list – sure we could’ve included Thor or Odin, but where’s the fun in being obvious? For more marvellous lists, check out our guide to the best fantasy movies.